Unbundling the 4-year degree: How to design education for the future (eCampus News)

"Employers are in desperate need of skilled workers to address current employee shortages and prepare for projected disruption in the workplace. For example, artificial intelligence will create 2.3 million jobs while eliminating 1.8 million by 2020, according to a 2017 Gartner report."—Source: eCampus News

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Microcredentials offer students an opportunity to skill up without committing to a degree program, but whether a student is on a traditional path or completing alternative credentials, institutions must focus on the student experience for their offerings to hit the right notes. —Eduwire Editors