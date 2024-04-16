UC&C Proliferates Webinar on Wednesday, April 24th

By Cindy Davis
( AVTechnology, Eduwire )
published

Panelists discuss the AV/IT solutions and workflows for UC&C today and tomorrow.

UCC Proliferates
(Image credit: Future)

Join us, on Wednesday, April 24th at 2:00 PM Eastern for a roundtable discussion on UC&C Proliferation.

Whether a worldwide corporate enterprise, higher education, government, or health care facility, a truly unified communications and collaboration infrastructure, including endpoints, software, and platforms, is essential. Panelists discuss the AV/IT solutions and workflows for UC&C today and tomorrow.

This panel is designed for AV and IT decision-makers and those charged with integrating and ensuring system interoperability.

Register Here!

You'll Learn:

>> Why a high-quality audio experience is critical

>> Revamped ideas of unified communications and standardization

>> About provisioning, deployment, monitoring, and data gathering

Panelists:

Shaun Burnette, Director of Commercial Distribution, Atlona

John Mitton, CTO and Vice President of Audio Visual Group, Red Thread

Matt Morgan, Business Development Manager, Corporate, Ross Video

Dr. Holger Stoltze, Senior Director Technical Sales and Marketing, Yamaha

Moderated by:

Cindy Davis, Content Director, AV Technology

Register Now!

Cindy Davis
Cindy Davis
Brand and content director of AV Technology

Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology. Davis enjoys exploring the ethos of experiential spaces as well as diving deep into the complex topics that shape the AV/IT industry. In 2012, the TechDecisions brand of content sites she developed for EH Publishing was named one of “10 Great Business Media Websites” by B2B Media Business magazine. For more than 20 years, Davis has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer electronics B2C publications, associations, and companies. From 2000 to 2008, Davis was the publisher and editor-in-chief of Electronic House. From 2009 to present, as the principal of CustomMedia.Co, Davis developed content plans and delivered content for associations such as IEEE Standards Association and AVIXA, content marketing for Future Plc, and numerous AV/IT companies. Davis was a critical member of the AVT editorial team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. A lifelong New Englander, Davis makes time for coastal hikes with her husband, Gary, and their Vizsla rescue, Dixie, sailing on one of Gloucester’s great schooners, and sampling local IPAs.