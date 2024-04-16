UC&C Proliferates Webinar on Wednesday, April 24th

Join us, on Wednesday, April 24th at 2:00 PM Eastern for a roundtable discussion on UC&C Proliferation.
Whether a worldwide corporate enterprise, higher education, government, or health care facility, a truly unified communications and collaboration infrastructure, including endpoints, software, and platforms, is essential. Panelists discuss the AV/IT solutions and workflows for UC&C today and tomorrow.
This panel is designed for AV and IT decision-makers and those charged with integrating and ensuring system interoperability.
You'll Learn:
>> Why a high-quality audio experience is critical
>> Revamped ideas of unified communications and standardization
>> About provisioning, deployment, monitoring, and data gathering
Panelists:
Shaun Burnette, Director of Commercial Distribution, Atlona
John Mitton, CTO and Vice President of Audio Visual Group, Red Thread
Matt Morgan, Business Development Manager, Corporate, Ross Video
Dr. Holger Stoltze, Senior Director Technical Sales and Marketing, Yamaha
Moderated by:
Cindy Davis, Content Director, AV Technology