UC&C Proliferates Webinar on Wednesday, April 24th

Join us, on Wednesday, April 24th at 2:00 PM Eastern for a roundtable discussion on UC&C Proliferation.

Whether a worldwide corporate enterprise, higher education, government, or health care facility, a truly unified communications and collaboration infrastructure, including endpoints, software, and platforms, is essential. Panelists discuss the AV/IT solutions and workflows for UC&C today and tomorrow.

This panel is designed for AV and IT decision-makers and those charged with integrating and ensuring system interoperability.

Register Here!

You'll Learn:

>> Why a high-quality audio experience is critical

>> Revamped ideas of unified communications and standardization

avtechnology Newsletter A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for tech managers. Sign up below. * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.

>> About provisioning, deployment, monitoring, and data gathering

Panelists:

Shaun Burnette, Director of Commercial Distribution, Atlona

John Mitton, CTO and Vice President of Audio Visual Group, Red Thread

Matt Morgan, Business Development Manager, Corporate, Ross Video

Dr. Holger Stoltze, Senior Director Technical Sales and Marketing, Yamaha

Moderated by:

Cindy Davis, Content Director, AV Technology

Register Now!