26 Appotronics Projectors Enhance Learning Experience at Saint Martin's University

Located in Lacey, WA, Saint Martin’s University, a private Benedictine university, was ready for an essential audio-video upgrade, requiring numerous projectors across its property in various classrooms and multi-purpose rooms. As an older campus architecturally, interfacing new technology into the older buildings presented inherent challenges. Seattle-based Impulse Audio’s on-site visit at Saint Martin’s University, they created a plan with TEG in which they installed 26 Appotronics AL-DH620A 6,200 lumen, HD, DLP projectors, along with Atlona systems and custom software for connect and control.

“This was a unique installation having to deal with a large number independent sites on campus,” explained Dave May, Impulse Audio owner. “Each and every projector and accompanying equipment and software had to be installed to fit the specific needs of that particular room. As a result, the Appotronics hardware and software provided by TEG was the perfect choice for these rooms. The D-Series works in each environment we needed them to, providing superior picture quality at a very attractive price point, so they fit into our budget for the Saint Martin’s project.”

Appotronics D-Series’ includes the ALPD engine, user-friendly OSD, coverage beyond Rec 709, APCS platform, easy installation, and Red ratio above 10% in order to provide high saturation colors. “The D-Series is the ideal solution for commercial customers to fit almost any needs,” added Tom Schwartz, TEG CEO. “Impulse Audio has been an integration leader in the Pacific Northwest form more than 25 years, providing its customers quality audio, video, and communications products and services with a distinct attention to detail many other contractors are not able to do. As such, they were not only able to provide Saint Martin’s with the upfront installation needs the university required, but they are also the university’s on-going support provider, which is of utmost importance since they know the installation intimately.”

The AL-DH620 Laser Installation Projector utilizes Appotronics’ ALPD technology, now in its fourth generatio. The ALDH620 provides high-flexibility for installations with its wide range manual lense shift, multiple color correction technology, cinema-level reliability, 20,000-hour proven lifespan, 1,920x1080, 1080P resolution, and weighs less than 25 pounds.

Saint Martin’s University was pleased not only with the installation, but the ongoing support provided by Impulse Audio and the selection of products provided by TEG. “An installation such as this is no easy task, and the classrooms and multi-use rooms provided by the university for its students can’t be out of use for very long, so we needed to stay on-budget and on-time,” concluded May. “Appotronics and TEG came through for us once again, supplying high-quality solutions that helped us provide us the necessary results for our client, both in the short and long term.”