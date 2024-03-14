Roundtable 3/20/24: Higher Ed Classroom - Designing for Digital Natives

By Cindy Davis
( AVTechnology, Eduwire )
published

Join us on March 20th at 2:00 p.m. for a roundtable discussion about the technology solutions defining the next-gen classroom.

March 20th at 2:00 p.m., Higher Ed Classroom - Designing for Digital Natives
(Image credit: Future)

Higher ed AV/IT directors, managers, educational technologists, CIOs, and CTOs, please join us on March 20th at 2:00 p.m. ET for an informative and engaging roundtable discussion. Bring your questions and share your experiences. 

Register now!

As AV/IT directors plan for summer revamps, we learn what technology solutions will define the next-gen classroom, from in-class engagement through immersive and active learning solutions to ensuring parity with a quality audio and video experience near and far. 

We examine how creating Digital Twins could transform higher education enrollment in the near future. 

Classroom technologies that prospective students and parents expect.

Instructors have embraced AV technology in the classroom, but ease of use is expected.

Intelligibility is paramount — audio finally becomes the most critical element.

+ Immersive, active learning and collaboration solutions.

Auto-tracking and AI-enabled video cameras.

Streaming and recording

Displays engage

Register here!

Cindy Davis
Cindy Davis
Brand and content director of AV Technology

Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology. Davis enjoys exploring the ethos of experiential spaces as well as diving deep into the complex topics that shape the AV/IT industry. In 2012, the TechDecisions brand of content sites she developed for EH Publishing was named one of “10 Great Business Media Websites” by B2B Media Business magazine. For more than 20 years, Davis has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer electronics B2C publications, associations, and companies. From 2000 to 2008, Davis was the publisher and editor-in-chief of Electronic House. From 2009 to present, as the principal of CustomMedia.Co, Davis developed content plans and delivered content for associations such as IEEE Standards Association and AVIXA, content marketing for Future Plc, and numerous AV/IT companies. Davis was a critical member of the AVT editorial team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. A lifelong New Englander, Davis makes time for coastal hikes with her husband, Gary, and their Vizsla rescue, Dixie, sailing on one of Gloucester’s great schooners, and sampling local IPAs.