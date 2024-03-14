Roundtable 3/20/24: Higher Ed Classroom - Designing for Digital Natives

Higher ed AV/IT directors, managers, educational technologists, CIOs, and CTOs, please join us on March 20th at 2:00 p.m. ET for an informative and engaging roundtable discussion. Bring your questions and share your experiences.

As AV/IT directors plan for summer revamps, we learn what technology solutions will define the next-gen classroom, from in-class engagement through immersive and active learning solutions to ensuring parity with a quality audio and video experience near and far.

We examine how creating Digital Twins could transform higher education enrollment in the near future.

+ Classroom technologies that prospective students and parents expect.

+ Instructors have embraced AV technology in the classroom, but ease of use is expected.

+ Intelligibility is paramount — audio finally becomes the most critical element.

+ Immersive, active learning and collaboration solutions.

+ Auto-tracking and AI-enabled video cameras.

+ Streaming and recording

+ Displays engage

