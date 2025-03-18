Bring Up the House Lights, Audio and Video

LaRue County High School, located in Hodgenville, Kentucky, educates roughly 800 students and was recently in need of a substantial auditorium revamp. Despite a few newer technical elements, the original audio video and lighting (AVL) technologies were installed over 30 years ago, and the auditorium's systems weren't working as well as they once were. The space needed further improvements, as it's used for theater productions, district board meetings, and other gatherings throughout the year. To tackle the substantial project, the high school contacted JCA Media, who assessed and completed the renovation and installation in just about a month.

Originally, staff at LaRue High School had intended to bring on JCA Media strictly to enhance the sound systems. However, once integration specialist Alex Peake arrived on the scene and communicated other building elements that they could improve together, LaRue and JCA combined forces on a much more extensive upgrade that also included lights and projection.

The auditorium now has fully controllable DMX LED house lighting by The Light Source. On stage, eight The Light Source RGBW pendants, ten Chauvet F-145WW fresnels, and eight Chauvet Ovation P-56FC PAR lights were installed. A Chamsys QuickQ30 Console and three Doug Fleenor Designs Preset 10 Stations allow for control in the booth and around the room.

Peake and the rest of the JCA Media team overcame the biggest hurdle, which was starting the overhaul from scratch after gutting the auditorium. They installed a full-range PA system with a Martin Audio SXC118 18-inch cardioid sub, two Martin CDD12B mains, Martin CDD6B choir monitors, CDD5B booth monitors, and new X8 floor monitors, all of which Peake refers to as "a solid, working, functioning system that is going to be reliable, sound great, and last a long time."

A Da-Lite Cosmopolitan Electrol projection screen was installed right behind the proscenium, and an Epson EB-PU1008B laser projector was installed at FOH for easy maintenance access. For further flexibility, three NEC M861 86-inch displays were also installed to run video feeds when the screen can't be lowered. Video distribution is handled via Kramer with a VP440H2 Switcher, VM-4HDT HDBaseT distribution, and three TP-580R HDBaseT receivers at the displays.

For system control, staff have the ability to turn on the AV system from the auditorium's new RTI IST-10 touchpanel. The system asks if they want to use the entire AV system, just audio or just video. If video is selected, the system asks if they want to use projection, displays, or everything simultaneously. This results in a much simpler way of turning on and off the system tech for staff and volunteers. In addition to that, the system will automatically shut itself down at midnight each night if left on to elongate system life.

Distributing power and providing control over the audio, video, and lighting (AVL) system is a LynTec RPC329 Relay Panel with motorized breakers. Sixteen circuits are dedicated to house and theatrical lighting, while four of the panel's circuits power the audio rack, which is triggered with Furman sequencers. The RPC is a single panel with the flexibility to accommodate a multitude of control platforms, including DMX, sACN, HTTP, Telnet, RS-232, or BacNET, found in AVL in space. Built on the industry-accepted G3 Powerlink hardware platform by Square D, the patented RPC family combines circuit protection and power management, on/off control, and power sequencing in one affordable and scalable panel.

"Using a LynTec power control system with RTI makes it easy for staff, teachers, or the auditorium's technical director to interface with any kind of power control," Peake stated. "LaRue really wanted to lock this system down, as a lot of less experienced hands can touch the booth. LynTec is the perfect option because we now have full control over multiple protocols. The LynTec panel also has the ability to turn off theatrical features when they're not in use, saving energy and prolonging the life of the AVL assets in the auditorium. There are a lot of control manufacturers, but there is simply no one else like LynTec."

Not only has this auditorium refresh positively affected board meetings, but the improvements have also made the logistics behind programs and ceremonies so much simpler for LaRue. Prior to the remodel, the control stations were out of commission, and staff had to go to the booth and manually switch on faders and the light board one by one. Because of the ability of LynTec to properly sequence power on and off, now staff can simply walk in, press one button, and watch everything fade on almost immediately. One week after the installation, LaRue High School held an awards ceremony where the major upgrades were showcased.

"LaRue's colors are white and blue, and at the ceremony, they projected a mixture of white and blue with the PAR lights on stage with nice front light. The principal and families were just ecstatic," Peake said. "The theater department head was elated with the new system's functionality."

The methodically curated collection of AVL products powered by LynTec will make all the difference to students and staff utilizing the auditorium at LaRue County High School. With extra rack room, extra power, and extra DMX availability, the school will be able to enjoy the new auditorium improvements now with the option to expand its technology in the future. Ample circuits are left to support future growth in the AVL system, which signifies that LaRue is committed to keeping their investment protected and up-to-date.

"The LaRue team was shedding happy tears when we were training them on the system. It's incredible to witness a client that is outwardly satisfied and grateful," Peake added. "The reliability and confidence they have in the system proves to us at JCA once again that there are a lot of power control manufacturers, but there is simply no one else like LynTec."