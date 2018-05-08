Broadsign Partners with OutMoove

Broadsign and OutMoove have integrated the Broadsign Reach supply-side platform (SSP) with OutMoove’s outdoor demand-side platform (DSP) to streamline the use of real time data-sources and precise screen targeting of global programmatic DOOH campaigns. Early adopters foodora, an international online food delivery and pickup service, and Kinetic, a WPP subsidiary specializing in OOH campaign planning and creation, have already tapped the new offering to deliver more targeted programmatic DOOH campaigns.

Using the Broadsign Reach and OutMoove DSP integration, foodora’s two-person in-house programmatic marketing team is now executing a DOOH campaign across a large network of screens in office buildings throughout Germany. Data triggers available through the integration, including weather and the time of day, enable delivery of the right message at the right moment to the target audience. ‘Food delivery’ ads are shown during inclement weather while ‘food pickup’ ads are displayed during more pleasant weather; messaging automatically adapts to promote lunch, an afternoon snack and dinner, depending on the time of day. Campaign screen location data is also leveraged to prompt targeted mobile ads promoting delivery or pickup for restaurants in the vicinity.

To raise awareness of Peugeot’s commercial vehicle range among small to medium-sized business owners, Kinetic is using the new Broadign and OutMoove integration to implement an automated programmatic DOOH campaign across the Netherlands for the company. Data was extracted from the National Road Authority’s roadside cameras to determine when most cargo minivans are on the highway, and Kinetic used the data to adjust the campaign accordingly. The campaign runs in partnership with Beyond Outdoor, an OOH publisher specializing in high-impact motorway displays and part of the network of DOOH screens available for programmatic media buys through Broadsign Reach.

“The success of the foodora and Peugeot campaigns is indicative of how a programmatic approach is transforming the digital out-of-home industry,” said Vince Banks, VP of programmatic sales operations at Broadsign. “Through automation, transacting digital out-of-home ad space is more streamlined and provides buyers and brands with more control over their campaign’s targeting and budget.”

“For us, outdoor is all that matters. The features of our platform used by Kinetic and Foodora in their campaigns are a good example of our focus and commitment to outdoor,” said Mendel Looije, co-founder and CEO at OutMoove. “We work closely with media owners, media buyers and Broadsign to ensure the transaction and delivery of each digital out-of-home campaign is optimized for the medium.”

foodora, Kinetic, OutMoove and Broadsign will also host a session at the European Out-of-Home Automation and Programmatic Conference on Thursday, May 3, 2018.