TD SYNNEX to Acquire BlueStar

TD SYNNEX has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire BlueStar, a specialty distributor recognized for its expertise in digital signage, data capture, and security technologies. Announced today, the transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and other closing conditions.

The combination is expected to provide customers and vendors with access to broader technology offerings, expanded resources, and specialized capabilities while preserving the expertise that has defined BlueStar’s success. Ryan Girvin, CEO, BlueStar, said the opportunity to join TD SYNNEX would allow the company to maintain those strengths and expand "the resources, capabilities, and opportunities available to the partners we serve."

"We're excited about the opportunity to combine BlueStar's expertise in AIDC [automatic identification and data capture], operational technology, mobility, RFID, point-of-sale, and related technologies with the global resources, investments, and reach of TD SYNNEX," said Reyna Thompson, president of North America, TD SYNNEX.

Both companies remain committed to independently supporting their partners throughout the regulatory review process and will provide updates as the transaction progresses. Until any transaction is completed, TD SYNNEX and BlueStar will continue to operate independently.