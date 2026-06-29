Pro AV Newsmakers: Introducing M&W Pro Audio, Plus Absen's New Platform and More

The post-InfoComm hangover is real, so it was a bit quieter this past week in Pro AV headlines. That is not to say there wasn't news you needed to know.

[Apogee Insights, SCN Partner for SCN Top AV Consultants 2026]

(Image credit: M&W Pro Audio)

While M&W Pro Audio was founded in 2022 by Greg Mackie and British audio/digital engineer Peter Watts, M&W Pro Audio made its industry debut at InfoComm, introducing itself on the global stage to the Pro AV and pro audio world. There, it demonstrated the new D24 and D32 digital mixers. Engineered for modern live production environments such as houses of worship, theaters, concerts, corporate AV, and nightclubs, the D24 and D32 digital mixers deliver enhanced sound quality, intuitive touch-screen-based operation, versatile signal management, and robust performance in a compact form factor.

Mackie and Watts have a symmetry of talents that spans decades developing of a host of products. Watts brings decades of pro audio engineering experience and a shared vision for the next evolution of digital mixing technology. Together, the M&W Pro Audio team has spent five years developing and refining a new generation of fully digital mixing systems built around advanced DSP architecture, advanced microphone preamps and high resolution touch interfaces, delivering dramatically expanded functionality, faster operation, intuitive workflow, and a platform designed to support continuous feature growth and software evolution throughout the life of the product.

"I've never stopped gathering ideas about how to make live mixing easier," Mackie reflected on his new company. "The D24 and D32 are the culmination of decades of sound experience and four solid years of translating my ideas into a more intuitive, easier workflow. My goal was to create a touch screen mixer “done right”. We believe we have accomplished this, but it took years of design, review, redesign, and final design."

What else happened this week? Keep reading to find out.

1 SOUND Custom Shop Launches Exterior Wood Finishes

1 SOUND’s Custom Shop is now offering outdoor wood finishes for all of its loudspeakers. 1 SOUND is utilizing research and inspiration from ancient techniques of structural building from places like Japan and Norway, which have proven to stand the test of time.

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1 SOUND discovered how to offer its premium, commercial loudspeakers in wood finishes that work with the elements of nature for loudspeaker durability and longevity in permanent installation outdoors. All 1 SOUND loudspeakers are customizable for indoor and outdoor applications in only 3-4 weeks' time.

Absen Unveils Upgraded Global Booking Platform

Absen announced a full upgrade to its global showroom booking system, making it easier for customers and partners to schedule visits to the company’s growing international network of showrooms. The platform was designed to deliver an intuitive and user-friendly experience.

Over the past year, Absen has continued to expand its global showroom footprint, opening new sites and brand factory stores across the Americas, EMEA and APAC. Newly added locations include Los Angeles, Mexico, and Denver in the Americas; Morocco and Saudi Arabia in EMEA, as well as Korea and Vietnam in APAC. Each showroom is designed to reflect local market needs with carefully curated displays that demonstrate how Absen’s innovative LED solutions can be applied across a range of sectors and markets.

The newly upgraded booking interface has been created to simplify every stage of the visitor journey including choosing a location and arranging an appointment. With a cleaner design and more seamless navigation, the platform enables users to identify their nearest showroom, select a suitable time and submit visit requests with greater ease and confidence. The result is a smoother digital experience that complements Absen’s on-the-ground investment in local service and customer engagement.

Introducing AVPro Design Services

AVPro Global announced the formation of AVPro Design Services (ADS), a dedicated team of AVPro system architects that helps integrators design, program, and deploy professional AV systems with precision and efficiency. The ADS team will support integrators serving market segments such as business and corporate, education, government, hospitality and retail, houses of worship, and medical. The new support services group represents AVPro’s continued evolution as a leading manufacturer of audio, video, and control solutions for professional integrators.

The ADS team will support the deployment and configuration of AVPro's comprehensive product portfolio, including AVPro Edge, AudioControl Pro, RTI, Bullet Train, Murideo, and ThenAudio brands, by designing systems that are inherently stable, scalable, and perfectly tailored to the client.

Iris Unveils New Angekis and Bolin Integrations

Iris announced OEM partnerships with Angekis and Bolin at InfoComm 2026. These partnerships will bring native Iris technology directly into the firmware of select PTZ camera models from the two brands.

With a simple free upgrade to the latest firmware on the Angekis Saber X and Bolin B2 camera lines, customers can instantly link their now Iris-enabled cameras to the Iris platform. This unlocks a suite of features accessible through a single browser or app window with no additional hardware required.

Through Iris, users can remotely manage cameras with low-latency control, collaborate across teams and locations, and leverage AI-powered tools for framing, preset creation and recall, and more. This is all done without the complexity of traditional hardware-based systems. These new partnerships strengthen Iris's growing ecosystem of camera manufacturers and reinforce its commitment to interoperability. The Iris platform supports more than 400 camera models and integrates with leading switchers, IP controllers, and production software, allowing organizations to modernize operations while preserving existing infrastructure investments. In addition, Angekis and Bolin now join eight other brands that have Iris-enabled devices, allowing those cameras to connect to the Iris platform directly without needing a network bridge device.