Vanco Mourns the Passing of Owner and CEO Brad Corbin

Vanco International's owner Brad Corbin has passed away. Corbin studied engineering at Georgia Tech; he joined Vanco as president in 1999 and acquired the company in 2007, spearheading its transition from a regional distributor to a trusted global provider of professional audiovisual equipment. He was 78.

(Image credit: Vanco International)

Corbin helped guide the company through decades of growth and industry change. Under his leadership, Vanco was one of the first companies to introduce HDMI cables into the U.S. market. He laid the foundation for the introduction of Evolution, Vanco’s curated line of professional AV distribution products, and PulseAudio, the company’s audio accessories line. In 2017, Corbin led Vanco’s acquisition of Beale Street, expanding Vanco’s offerings to include internationally recognized premium audio products. Thanks to Corbin’s stewardship, Vanco transformed into an AV distribution and audio solutions manufacturer serving customers around the world.

In 2018, Corbin passed day-to-day leadership of Vanco to his son, Mark. He remained actively involved in the company as CEO until his passing.

“My father’s commitment to the audiovisual industry was lifelong. He built the culture of service, innovation, and ambition that drives Vanco today,” said Mark Corbin, president of Vanco International. “He was a model leader at Vanco and an even better father and grandfather. I will always be grateful for the legacy he built.”

Corbin loved fishing and golfing near his home on Amelia Island, FL, as well as spending time with his family. He reveled in being a grandfather and will be remembered for his sense of humor, larger-than-life personality, and expansive heart. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Susan Corbin; his son Matthew Corbin and daughter-in-law Elizabeth Corbin; and son Mark Corbin, daughter-in-law Lindsey Corbin, and grandchildren Chloe, Ava, and Hayden Corbin.