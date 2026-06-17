Optoma Announces Joining the Microsoft Device Ecosystem Platform (MDEP)

Optoma has announced it has joined the Microsoft Device Ecosystem Platform (MDEP) community. The company is a leader in projection, large-format and interactive display technologies, spanning digital signage, LED video walls, interactive flat panels and professional projectors for retail, education, corporate and public venues.

This milestone marks a significant step in Optoma’s strategy to deliver secure, scalable and enterprise-ready visual solutions that integrate seamlessly into Microsoft-managed workplace environments. Through its participation in MDEP, Optoma is aligning its future product platforms with Microsoft’s device, security and management standards to better support modern workspaces, meeting rooms and in-building digital signage.

MDEP is an enterprise-grade software platform built on the Android Open Source Project (AOSP). Designed to meet the highest standards of security, reliability, ease of deployment, and innovation, MDEP gives enterprises and device makers a consistent, customer-ready foundation for building and deploying devices at scale. By joining the MDEP community, Optoma is strengthening its ability to deliver solutions that meet the evolving requirements of IT, AV and facilities teams operating within Microsoft-centric environments.

“We are thrilled to become part of the MDEP community, which is an important endorsement for Optoma,” said Mark Yang, Group CEO at Optoma Corporation.

“This community with the MDEP Team reflects our strategic shift towards platform-led, IT-aligned visual solutions that integrate naturally into the Microsoft workplace ecosystem.”

“As part of MDEP, Optoma will focus on developing and evolving a portfolio of enterprise-grade visual solutions designed for shared workspaces, collaboration environments and digital signage applications — prioritizing interoperability, security, manageability and scalability.”

"Optoma joining the MDEP community reflects the growing momentum behind enterprise-grade, devices for modern workplaces. We look forward to working with Optoma to expand the range of trusted visual and digital signage solutions available to our mutual customers," said Juha Kuosmanen, General Manager, MDEP, at Microsoft Corporation.

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Optoma plans to collaborate closely with Microsoft as part of the MDEP, with further updates on product direction, ecosystem integrations and go-to-market activity to be shared in due course.