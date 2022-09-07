Want to Know Exactly Why Chief’s TiLED Web Tool is So Cool?

Sponsored Content from Chief

So really, do you want to know what makes Chief’s new TiLED Web Tool so cool? In much more than a demo, Luke Westin, senior product manager for its Chief brand, and Greg Bozoian, digital product manager for Tools & Self Service at Legrand|AV answer the questions about the differentiators that set the TiLED Web Tool apart from the rest.

“This self-service tool is a major upgrade from our current configurator. It’s now simple to lay out the video wall design, download specifications, drawing packages and order parts needed for your next installation,” says Westin.

The interactive web tool gives users the freedom to enter room dimensions, add room backgrounds or upload images of specific spaces to personalize virtual environments.

Who has ever heard of getting drawings in minutes instead of days? “Our goal is to increase speed of delivery with automated online file generation,” Westin explaines. “Design and specification files are delivered within minutes, when the industry standard can take days or weeks.”

Check out the video to hear more details about Chief’s new TiLED Web Tool and see a demo.

About Chief

Legrand | AV brands create amazing AV experiences through innovative solutions and exceptional service. As industry leaders and partners, our brands unite to form a union that is greater than the sum of its parts to provide a comprehensive offering that connects people through technology in education, corporate, house of worship, government and more. We are committed to a culture of sustainability both globally and locally.