Road to ISE: Kramer

In our series of #RoadtoISE blogs, we're talking with exhibitors about the hottest technologies and trends they're looking to see at ISE 2019.

Q&A with David Margolin, Vice President of Marketing, Kramer.

David Margolin, Kramer

Q: Why ISE?

David Margolin: Over the past several years, ISE has become the biggest gathering of the pro AV industry. The combination of a central European location as well as the targeted audience makes ISE the ideal opportunity to showcase Kramer’s innovations while meeting new and existing customers.

Q: What is the most exciting trend you expect to see at the show?

DM: AV over IP has been a 'noise' at ISE for a few years. The technologies have now matured enough and are able to bring true value to AV and IT professionals alike. Kramer has focused heavily on this area and we are excited to showcase our latest IT-friendly solutions to ISE's vast audience.

Q: How will your solutions inspire integrators?

DM: As AV is becoming more and more software-driven, Kramer is paving the way in an exciting and innovative approach with regards to AV functionality. We plan on showcasing multiple software licensed functionalities on single and easy-to-install hardware platforms. The transition to platforms will reduce the installation complexity as well as enable remote management and service.

Q: How will your solutions inspire tech managers?

DM: Kramer has coined the phrase “AV over IT” for a reason. Our strategy is to not only provide IT-friendly solutions, but also focus on work methodologies IT professionals are familiar with and implement them with AV (a domain they now own and manage). Tech managers visiting the Kramer booth will be inspired by witnessing firsthand how AV installations can be managed and supported in a similar way to IT installations.

To learn more, visit Kramer in Stand 1-F20 at ISE 2019.