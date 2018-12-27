Road to ISE: IDK Corporation

In our series of #RoadtoISE blogs, we're talking with exhibitors about the hottest technologies and trends they're looking to see at ISE 2019.

Hideki Iwasaki

Q&A with Hideki Iwasaki, President, IDK Corporation.

Q: Why ISE?

HIDEKI IWASAKI: IDK is a Japanese company celebrating its 30th anniversary this year; we began exporting products outside Japan four years ago. Europe is one of the fastest growing markets for us and, in turn, is receiving well-earned focus and attention from IDK. Product demonstration and presence at ISE, the largest exhibition in the AV market, is crucial for IDK in order to nurture relationships with European customers and gain recognition for our brand. In addition, because European customers are creative and open to adopting new technologies for their system strategies, IDK sees ISE as the perfect place to launch, debut, and graciously accept feedback for our newest products.

Q: What is the most exciting trend you expect to see at the show?

HI: Full 4K AVoIP has been one of the more exciting trends we continue to see at the show. IDK also sees more and more customers adopting these solutions as the start shifting away from more traditional baseband solutions.

Q: How will your solutions inspire integrators?

HI: IDK has enhanced our product lineup with each solution. We provide integrators with ideas on how they can configure the entire AV system, and we offer products based on the customers’ needs/requirements. Regarding our AV over IP solution, IDK started product development five years ago and has installation experiences with integrators. IDK believes that we will be able to provide ideas on how to integrate and deploy an AVoIP solution into a system including the control system and Dante network audio.

IDK's IP-NINJAR

Q: How will your solutions inspire tech managers?

HI: IDK is constantly developing products that are one step ahead of customers' trends. For example, our IP-NINJAR and All-in-one Digital Multi Switcher (MSD Series), adhere to detailed specifications, many of which are provided by both end user and integrators feedback. IDK has been providing and developing products by considering how to incorporate the integration of Dante network audio and control in a system. IDK believes that a tech manager can understand how IDK is working on the idea of "Less Equipment + High functionality = Smart System" through demonstration.

