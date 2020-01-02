Road to ISE 2020: Crestron

In our series of #RoadtoISE blogs, we're talking with exhibitors about the hottest technologies and trends they're looking to see at ISE 2020.

Q&A with Josh Stene, Vice President of Marketing, Crestron Electronics.

Q: Why ISE 2020?

JOSH STENE: ISE offers our industry an experience unlike any other event in the world. As one of the most immersive AV tradeshows, ISE offers Crestron a unique opportunity to engage directly with decision makers, dealers, consultants, and integrators, all in one place. ISE also serves as a hub for industry experts to get an inside look at new and emerging technology, while having access to exclusive training and networking events.

Q: What is the most exciting trend you expect to see at the show?

JS: There is always so much to see while attending ISE. This year, we are very excited to see how AV-over-IP technology is continuing to evolve throughout the workplace and in classrooms all over the world. At Crestron, we’ve established close relationships in which we set industry interoperability and security standards to ensure our devices work seamlessly with partner manufacturers’ products and offer end users the most intuitive experience.

Q: How will your solutions inspire integrators?

JS: Crestron solutions are unique because they have always given our integrators the tools they need to bring any vision to life. What’s new this time around is the simplicity behind bringing these visions to fruition. Over the last year, we have invested heavily in simplifying our solutions and eliminating the need for programming. Now, our integrators can easily configure systems via a simple webpage.

Crestron says it DM-NVX-D80-IOAV, which will be on display at ISE 2020, is a reliable, high‑performance AV over IP decoder that receives 4K60 4:4:4 video over standard Gigabit Ethernet with no perceptible latency or loss of quality. (Image credit: Crestron)

Within the commercial space, the Crestron Flex UC and DigitalMedia product lines have transformed the way room systems are designed, enabling a more cost-effective and easy-to-deploy approach. For our residential market, Crestron Home software has completely changed the way the modern smart home is deployed and customized. These solutions are not only dynamic and intuitive, but they also provide a platform for the future workspace, classroom, and smart home.

Q: How will your solutions inspire tech managers?

JS: Exhibiting at events such as ISE allows us to show technology managers exactly how flexible and secure our solutions are. Features such as one-touch-to-join, along with the ability to design an infrastructure that grows with the organization, give technology managers the power to not only serve their employees by making intuitive, efficient workplace experiences.

