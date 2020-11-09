Outdoor Fine Pitch LED Video Walls: 4 Trends on Display

If you stand in front an LED video wall today, they’re notably larger, brighter and finer than the industry’s previous models, enabling seamless viewing that delivers impactful visual experiences. Futuresource Consulting’s 2020 Global LED Display Market Report confirms the LED display industry is continuing its ascendancy, pushing toward tighter pixel pitches across a wide range of applications in both outdoor and indoor environments. In the case of outdoor LED, a pixel pitch of 10 to 16 millimeters was once the standard whereas today, we’re seeing new applications drive demand for pixel pitches as low as 3 millimeters and even finer pitches are now available. This is true for environments ranging from large sports stadiums and entertainment venues to poolside movie theater setups and retail storefronts.

While narrowing pixel pitches—shorter distances between pixels and a larger pixel density this makes possible—are key to bringing visual experiences to life for companies and endusers alike, there are other elements on the forefront of innovation that warrant special consideration. Let’s take a close look at four relevant trends on display today.

Elemental Appeal

Environmental conditions can be detrimental to outdoor display technology, resulting in deteriorated image quality and overall system operation. Installing outdoor LED displays that feature elements such as waterproofing, UV protective treatments, mesh for low wind resistance, wear-proof masking, and dust-tight enclosures will help ensure that your team’s installation can weather the weather. Protecting the technology from rain, snow, dust, wind, ultraviolet rays, and extreme temperature swings means you’re extending the life of the solution, maximizing the viewing experience for audiences and ultimately saving money and time on premature repairs or replacements.

For example, the largest chemical producer in the world needed to replace a projector and wall-mounted electric screen that continually underperformed in their outdoor flex space used for corporate events, gatherings, presentations and formal meetings. They discovered that an outdoor LED video wall with high brightness not only greatly improved visibility, even in direct sunlight, but also featured capabilities that would allow them to avoid the element-related issues they battled in the past, including high temperatures, humidity, and pollen.

Bright in the Light

Direct sunlight has long posed challenges for viewing outdoor displays, but with technology advancing and brightness increasing, it’s now possible for users to show brilliant content even when the sun is out. They no longer need to choose between detailed, high resolution on-screen content or brightness. Now they can have both and achieve outstanding image detail. In the case of smaller pitches starting around 3 millimeters, outdoor LED displays offer brightness starting at a minimum of 4,000 nits. This is a key component of creating positive viewing experiences that will drive long-lasting impact.

Simplified Service

Many LED video walls on the market today feature stackable cabinets that are fast to assemble and offer quick-lock systems to support single-person installation. We also see more LED solutions providing swappable components and front access for fast serviceability. These capabilities not only reduce time and complexity, but also allow endusers to easily adapt to various designs and configurations, especially as their needs evolve.

As a result, they’re able to provide the best viewing experience at all times. As a technology that is quickly becoming faster to install and more convenient to service, outdoor LED video walls are now a viable option for nearly any organization.

Application Versatility

Today, outdoor LED displays are available for just about any application environment. From lightweight, outdoor LED displays that can be hung to temporary video walls that can quickly be installed and disassembled by a single person for events and durable LED flooring that can sustain the weight of a car, today’s outdoor display technology is turning dreams into a reality.

A new hospitality concept in Columbia, SC found that incorporating an outdoor LED video wall would not only help draw visitors, but also support a range of events and diverse uses. A high brightness of 5,000-nits made the displays the perfect solution for movie nights, sporting event watch parties, and even private events like weddings.

Today’s outdoor LED video wall solutions feature optimal characteristics to make content look phenomenal from any angle. As a $6.4 billion market forecast to reach $13.1 billion by 2024, LED technology is becoming increasingly popular all over the world. This growth will undoubtedly introduce opportunities previously unimaginable. Concentrating on LED display solutions that are built to endure the weather, deliver vibrant imagery in bright, sunlit environments, simplify serviceability, and offer flexibility to tailor solutions to almost every space requirement will help set your team up for delivering next-level visual performance and also ensure you’re better prepared to adapt as new industry trends emerge.

Romeo Estores is a senior product manager at Planar. He manages the company’s comprehensive portfolio of cutting-edge LED display solutions.