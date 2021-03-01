More Than a Digital Sign

Damn, your digital signage looks good—the design is crafted with care, the colors and images perfectly match your brand aesthetic, the copy is concise. Put it in the Louvre right next to the Mona Lisa because it’s a work of art.

Next, you quickly schedule the signage across all your displays using a CMS. Your digital signs come to life with fresh content, signaling a job well done. You’re on top of the world. It feels like you just defeated Bowser on Nintendo 64. This is digital signage mastery. Way to go, Mario! But wait … something is missing. There’s another level.

Digital Signage + Screen Mirroring

Your digital signs consume real estate in high-traffic areas. Squeeze every ounce of value out of them that you can. One way to do this is by using a digital signage solution that offers screen mirroring capabilities. Having the option to wirelessly share device screens to signage-enabled displays boosts collaboration in any environment.

Imagine the ability to seamlessly transition from digital signage to screen mirroring and back to signage again. The displays in conference rooms, lobbies, auditoriums, and other places where people gather should be adaptable based on the occupants’ needs at any given time.

Make Digital Displays Flexible

Picture this: You have a conference room TV equipped with digital signage. That TV is an asset used to distribute your organization’s messages, upcoming event info, important dates, reminders, best practices, calls to action … you get the point. It’s a passive, ever-present method of disseminating information to your team.

With an all-in-one digital signage and screen mirroring solution, that TV seamlessly transforms into a collaboration hub during meetings. Occupants can instantly share content from an iPhone, iPad, Mac, Windows, Chromebook, or Android device at any time.

It’s important to bring digital signage and screen mirroring together to keep the people in your spaces informed and engaged at all the right times. An all-in-one solution simplifies processes and limits the potential for end-user error caused by disparate technologies. Your IT team thanks you in advance.

Go Wireless to Avoid Shared Touchpoints

Living through COVID-19 changed our collective perception and priorities. For instance, it feels unusual to see old footage of a locker room press session after a big game. Media members are packed tighter than a can of Vienna sausages, inches from a player’s face. That’s a distant reality now. We’ve all taken numerous steps to limit contact and minimize the spread of pathogens.

That mentality has translated to the workplace. Digital signage is used to promote health and safety protocols, and touchless technology is more important than ever. Opting for a wireless screen mirroring solution boosts collaboration while eliminating shared touchpoints, like cables, dongles, adapters, and other hardware.

Evaluate Your Options

It’s possible that you already have everything you need to deploy this type of technology. Software-based digital signage and screen mirroring solutions like Ditto can be deployed to existing digital media players such as Apple TV and Windows devices. Hardware solutions generally utilize a proprietary stick or box.

Keep these questions in mind as you evaluate solutions: Is it scalable? Can it be remotely deployed and managed? Does the screen mirroring component work with a wide range of devices? Does signage include customizable templates and a CMS? Are all product capabilities included in the price?

Love Your Screens

Digital signage and screen mirroring go hand-in-hand. Together, they make your spaces adaptable and align with modern health protocols. Today’s signage solutions make it easier than ever to keep people connected, engaged and safe.

That, my friends, is how you make every digital display an integral part of your operation. It’s how you love your screens. The final gold star is secure. Game over. Roll credits.

