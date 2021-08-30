InfoComm Inspo: Exertis

In our series of #InfoCommInspo blogs, we're getting inspired by InfoComm 2021 exhibitors and learning what trends they expect to see at the show—plus a special sneak preview of what they'll show in their booths.

Jeff Willis

Q&A with Jeff Willis, Senior Vice President of Product Management, Exertis.

Q: What about InfoComm inspires you?

JEFF WILLIS: Everything about the show inspires the Exertis team. The unique mix of keynotes, focused session presentations, technology workshops, and trade show exhibits makes InfoComm the single most important North American commercial AV trade show. Our team always returns from the show better educated, more informed, and excited to introduce new product and business building solutions to our reseller partners.

Q: What is the most exciting trend you expect to see at the show?

JW: Given the current and growing hybrid work and learn environment we live in, we are looking forward to seeing what manufacturers have planned for next-generation flexible system solutions that can be used in both a fixed work environment as well as in mobile work/learn remote environments. There's a lot of innovation taking place in this segment of the industry.

Q: How will your solutions inspire integrators?

JW: Exertis prides itself on first listening to what our integrator partners need and then designing the custom solutions that will really drive the benefits their end user customers derive from the systems they install. Our focus is all about adding value to the specialist solutions that really deliver what integrators and customers need from a well designed AV system solution. Our integrator partners know they can expect to see this added value thinking in every system we design for them.

Q: How will your solutions inspire tech managers?

JW: Simply put, tech managers benefit from our solutions by being able, through the training we offer, to operate, maintain, and upgrade the systems they buy from us. Our goal is to make technology transparent and easy to use.



