Exertis to Change Leadership in North America

Kevin Kelly is stepping down as president and CEO of Exertis North America, effective June 30, 2021. He will be replaced by John Dunne.

John Dunne

Dunne, who is currently Exertis North America chief commercial officer, will become managing director of the North American business on July 1, 2021.

“Through his leadership, determination, and hard work, Kevin built Stampede, the company he joined in 2001 and purchased in 2004, into one of the largest and most successful specialist Pro AV business in the world, which he then sold to the DCC Technology Group in 2018,” said Clive Fitzharris, managing director of Exertis International.

Kevin Kelly (Image credit: Exr)

“Since then, Kevin has worked with us to further expand the company’s leadership position with the launch of theMobile Living and Enterprise business units and the acquisition of JB&A, the largest specialist distributor of broadcast and post-production solutions in North America," he added. "He leaves a legacy that he can be truly proud of—fantastic people, long term partner relationships, and a winning mindset that is totally customer focused.”

“Stampeders are the strongest, smartest, most experienced, and most capable team in the business, and they are positioned to soar even higher to greater success going forward," said Kelly. "It has been the greatest privilege of my life to lead this team on a journey where we always rode ahead of the herd and met every challenge that life and business threw at us."

[An Inside Look at Stampede's Rebrand to Exertis Pro AV]

Fitzharris stressed that Dunne’s knowledge of the wider Exertis enterprise globally will serve North American vendor and reseller partners well going forward. “John brings a truly global, multi-specialist market focus to the position that will result in even more success for our partners. So, while we say a very fond farewell to Kevin, we go forward into the future confident of our future success. Kevin and John will work closely together until June 30th to ensure a smooth transition,” Fitzharris concluded.