InfoComm Inspo: Aurora Multimedia

In our series of #InfoCommInspo blogs, we're getting inspired by InfoComm 2019 exhibitors and learning what trends they expect to see at the show—plus a special sneak preview of what they'll show in their booths.

Paul Harris

Q&A with Paul Harris,CEO, Aurora Multimedia.

Q: What about InfoComm inspires you?

PAUL HARRIS: The people visiting the show inspire me the most. When you put your heart and soul into a product and company, Infocomm is the place where everyone feeds off the energy and gives it back. It can be very rewarding after a year of hard work trying to give the industry what it wants.

Q: What is the most exciting trend you expect to see at the show?

PH: AV over IP is always the buzz these days, and each year something new throws a curveball. Just when everyone thinks they have it figured out, the industry ends up with a new way to look at things.



Q: How will your solutions inspire integrators?

PH: Aurora always tries to change the topology of AV. We don’t just try to be different, we try to show there is a different and better way to solve problems or increase capability. We do not like to be just another product amongst the many available.

Aurora says its IPX-TC3 and IPX-TC3 Pro are the only 10Gbps SDVoE transceivers to have redundant fiber version and selectable copper fiber in a single unit.

Q: How will your solutions inspire tech managers?

PH: Our software simplifies and allows for remote monitoring of all our products. It will even show tech managers how to make the protocol for use with control systems by simply using the tools. We solve setup times with rapid deployment methods and ease repair times with cloning and methods for fast and easy replacement.



To learn more, visit Aurora Multimedia in Booth 1931 at InfoComm 2019.