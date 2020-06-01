InfoComm Connections: Matrox

In our series of InfoComm Connected blogs, we're chatting with InfoComm 2020 exhibitors to see why you should virtually visit their booths—plus, you're getting a preview of their latest innovations.

Samuel Recine

Q&A with Samuel A. Recine, Vice President of Sales – AV/IT Group; Americas & Asia Pacific, Matrox.

Q: Why should attendees connect with you virtually?

SAMUEL RECINE: Matrox and its partners are at the forefront of performance media AVoIP technologies across a span of applications including KVM extension and switching over IP, AV signal management, streaming, recording, and video walls—all based on open standards.

Our integration tools make these products true citizens on interoperable networks of third-party hardware and software to enable the applications end users want, and to help OEMs, developers, and integrators manage ease of an ecosystem integration.

Matrox Extio 3 IP KVM Extenders (Image credit: Matrox)

Q: What's the one product you're introducing that attendees should see and why?

SR: Attendees need to see our Matrox Extio 3 IP KVM extenders because we just announced our WAN support for this product line expanding use cases from point-to-point over fiber or copper; switched over fiber or copper; and now private WAN. It’s the most powerful and most flexible IP KVM product family in the market—and more is still yet to come!

