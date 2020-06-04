Digital Signage and Zero-Touch Technology

In the current climate, we are now conscious of everything we touch: door handles, pin pads, faucets, etc. These surfaces are anxiety-inducing for many people.

Fortunately, the technology exists to make these frequent contacts into touchless experiences. We’re all familiar with the basics of this concept—doors and trash cans that magically open, automatic faucets and hand dryers in the bathroom, even contactless payments. In the near future, we’ll see digital experiences rapidly move toward this zero touch trend.

This nascent trend will quicken with staggering scale and speed. We’ll see a rapid shift away from touchscreen kiosks. Voice technology will move out of the home and into the office. Personal mobile devices will connect to and control buildings. Environments will be seamlessly integrated with an array of sensors to automatically detect and respond to human behavior.

Through this lens, we’ll explore technology interventions that help people feel empowered and confident in all kinds of spaces and experiences. As the Second Story team adapts existing experiences for a post-quarantine world, we're exploring a variety of touchless technologies for different use cases:

Sensor integration

Voice command

Gesture detection and facial recognition

Haptics

Next-generation vending machines and kiosks

Mobile device integration

Contactless payments

No matter where you fall on the digital signage spectrum, it's important to intentionally design for new expectations of safety and sanitation with zero-touch experience.

