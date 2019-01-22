Been Around the World

According to American Airlines, I flew around the globe one and a half times last year. That’s a whole lot of time in the sky. It’s a little bit misleading, though, because I never actually landed on foreign soil. But soon I will be taking a flight across the pond to Amsterdam for ISE 2019.

I haven’t been to ISE in several years and I’m not quite sure what to expect, other than a lot of walking. I hear it’s the “biggest pro AV show on the planet” often, but what does that mean for integrators?

From where I stand, it means big business. Manufacturers have reserved their biggest and brightest innovations for ISE, often forgoing launches at other shows like CES, DSE, or InfoComm. Showgoers will have a chance to see the hottest products fresh off the manufacturing lines. For the most up-to-date information on ISE product debuts, be sure to follow along at avnetwork.com/tag/ise—we’ll be posting all the latest product news and videos of what we saw on the show floor each day.

ISE also presents a huge opportunity for integrators to network with others and create global partnerships. Large enterprise businesses have locations across the world—shouldn’t integrators have the same? Finding new partners means investing less capital (huge bonus for smaller firms) while at the same time being able to retain a standard level of service.

And, of course, there’s the education available at the show. There are many seminars, workshops, keynotes, conferences, and more to choose from, and integrators and consultants can use the show as a way to get renewal units for CTS certifications. While ISE has dropped my personal favorite program, TIDE, from the show lineup, they have a plethora of innovative conferences, including attractionsTECH by blooloop featuring Matt Barton.

I’m pretty stoked about ISE 2019—new products, a chance to chat with #AVTweeps in person, and I’ll surely walk away with a ton of new AV knowledge. See you in Amsterdam, my friends!