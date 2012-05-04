On the Road to InfoComm: Part 5 by Sue Horwitz

Our list of InfoComm newbies continues...



Aydin Visual Solutions

AVS serves as the North American sales channel for eyevis. They have roots in defense simulation and virtual reality. If you are looking for control room solutions, add them to your list.



Gear Source

Okay how much do you love a section on website called “NEED ZONE”? Gear Source is a source for used stage equipment, used professional lighting equipment, used Pro Audio gear, rigging hardware, staging and video equipment. The Need Zone is a place to post what gear you are looking for.



LED Source, LLC

Everything LED including financing for retrofits and franchise opportunities. If you are a Tech Manager tasked with saving money, check them out. Interestingly, Marcel Fairbairn, one of the LED Source founders, started Gear Source.

Sue Horwitz is the publisher of AV Technology. Reach her at sue@audientmarketing.com.