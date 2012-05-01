On the Road to InfoComm: Part 3 by Sue Horwitz

As the economic recovery wobbles along at an unimpressive rate, I am indeed impressed that so many brand new companies are investing the capital and the time to attend InfoComm. Our InfoComm new exhibitor preview continues with today's installment... Part 3

Severtson Screens

Severtson is a 26-year -old firm that specializes custom screens for Cinema and Pro AV market place. They got their start in the family kitchen developing a product that worked for the air force simulation programs. Check out their 3D screens for live, corporate, medical, rental & staging applications.



Comnet

Comnet is all about fiber optic connectivity and Ethernet solutions for Security, ITS, Government and Gaming markets. This world wide company provides design support as well as a wealth of resources to make integration as easy as possible.



DJ-Tech

Just like the name suggests this company manufacturers DJ products. Check out the new Party Kit designed for Non-DJ Users. This sounds perfect for schools, hotels, and places where a roadie may not be available.



Perceptive Pixel

Perceptive boldly introduces the world’s first multi-touch desktop display on its website. This R&D driven firm displayed its first products in 2006 at the TED conference. You’ve seen their screens on CNN for election coverage. Look for an 82-inch LCD interactive display that’s built for multiuser collaboration.