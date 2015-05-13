The What: The Yamaha TF Series is a new line of digital mixing consoles.

The What Else: The TF series (which stands for TouchFlow Operation) is comprised of three compact, performance-packed digital mixing consoles, the TF5, TF3 and TF1, which feature 33, 25, or 17 motor faders, respectively, along with 32, 24, or 16 rear-panel analog inputs. Each console includes recallable Yamaha D-PRE preamplifiers for the first time in a digital console, which facilitates support for live music and events where full setup changes need to be made on the fly. There are a total of 48 inputs on the TF5 and TF3, with 40 on the TF1, including dual stereo analog/USB digital inputs and dual returns. Advanced live recording features include up to 34 x 34 channel recording and playback via USB 2.0 and 2 x 2 with a USB storage device. All of this, plus smooth operation with high-performance I/O racks, makes the TF series an outstanding choice for a wide range of applications.