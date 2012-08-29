Women in AV Expands Involvement at Almo's E4 Tour

Women in AV (WAVE) will participate in the Fall 2012 leg of the Almo Professional AVE4 AV training and networking tour, which stops in Dallas on September 13 and New York City on October 3.

WAVE’s participation on the E4 tour is sponsored by Chief Manufacturing, NEC, Samsung, and Premier Mounts.

For both events, WAVE has the following activities planned with the goal of gathering local WAVE members to connect and learn from each other’s experiences:

10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Members of the WAVE planning board will be at the Almo Pro AV table to talk about how women can get involved.

12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. WAVE-designated lunch tables will be set up for lunchtime networking

3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. WAVE founder Jennifer Willard teaches “What is Mentoring and Why It’s Important to You.”

With the theme of the Almo E4 Fall tour focused on “Your AV Future Revealed,” attendees can expect to see hundreds of new products from more than 30 manufacturers, as well as a newly updated set of 13 educational sessions, many of which are worth E4 partner InfoComm International’s CTS renewal units (RUs).

“We are headed your way women in AV and can’t wait to get together,” said Jennifer Willard, founder of WAVE. “There will be multiple occasions to connect throughout the day to discuss the importance of mentoring for the growth and future of the women in our industry. Almo Pro AV understands the importance of this topic, and we are grateful for the opportunity to expand our involvement at the E4 shows.” Willard added, “It is rare for us to have the chance to network with each other, and we should embrace this time together. We are especially thankful for our WAVE sponsors for their support on this exceptional industry tour.”