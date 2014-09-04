WorldStage for Colombia Proexport Event

Proexport recently promoted the nation of Colombia brand to businesses in the US with a day-long series of events at the Metropolitan Pavilion in New York where WorldStage provided audio, video and lighting support, including a multi-projector array to accommodate the requirements of the Gallery’s reception visual display.

Video display system created by WorldStageA government agency and part of the executive branch of the government of Colombia, Proexport is in charge of promoting Colombian exports, international tourism and foreign investment. The event featured panel discussions in the Metropolitan Suite, a Business Matchmaking Session and a closing cocktail reception, focusing on the campaign, “Colombian IT” in the Gallery.

WorldStage was approached by Sístole, a non-traditional marketing and advertising agency, based in Colombia, to handle all the technical elements for the event. “Our client had ambitious plans for the space, taking it well beyond the typical seminar and reception look, which is always a challenge we look forward to.” says WorldStage project manager Frank Mejia.

For the space called The Gallery, a space with white epoxy floors and custom lighting, Sonic Design from Bogota Colombia was called to designed an immersive lighting and video display system with several features aimed to overcome the challenges of limited ceiling height and exposed ductwork.

“We worked with Tim McDevitt from Kairos Productions to construct a scenic flat, measuring 52 feet wide and 6 feet 8 inches tall, to serve as a projection surface,” says Mejia. “WorldStage account executive John Panama, co-project manager Michael Cruz and I dialogued with Sonic Design and Sistole and decided the best course of action would be to utilize Panasonic’s ET-DLE030 Ultra Short Throw Lens in combination with Panasonic PT-DZ870ULK 8500-lumen projectors. WorldStage is one of the few companies that have invested in this expensive lens with the built-in mirror, but we were able to project a 12’ wide image from just 4’ away from the screen, maximizing space for guests to enjoy the reception. We used multiple projectors in an edge-blend configuration to cover the entire 52’ of image width.”

WorldStage also installed four Sharp 90-inch LCD monitors on truss; the client provided a Pandora’s Box media server and its programmer. A Lightware MX32 DVI digital matrix router frame handled signal routing.

WorldStage supplemented the Gallery’s ColorBlast TR fixtures with 36 Astera AL7 wireless floor spots, 72 Elation EPAR QA LED PARs and 10 Source 4 ellipsoidals controlled by a grandMA2 light.