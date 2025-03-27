Take a Virtual Tour of TRG Multimedia's Virtual Production Studio

Disguise Studio Pro powers the Ohio-based studio's 8,000-square-foot LED stage.

A virtual production studio with multiple cameras on a massive LED displaying outdoor imagery.
Content creation studio TRG Multimedia has expanded its facility with an LED stage powered by Disguise’s turnkey virtual production solution, Studio Pro. The stage features a 50x16-foot-tall LED volume with the latest ROE Obsidian panels, an additional mobile 10x10-foot aux cart and a portable hardware rack for mobility and ease. It brings Hollywood-caliber production to the Midwest, offering brands, agencies, and filmmakers an advanced, full-service production environment under one roof.

[The Evolution of Virtualized Production]

While TRG’s 40 semi-permanent sets have solved the need to source costly and time-prohibitive locations for brands and films, the new virtual production stage will bring detailed exteriors, dynamic environments, and cost-prohibitive specialized builds to life with creative flexibility. This will allow brands and filmmakers to seamlessly blend the physical and digital worlds, eliminating location constraints while delivering cinematic-quality visuals in a controlled, production environment.

After evaluating different virtual production solutions, TRG selected Studio Pro by Disguise for its advanced technology, reliability, and comprehensive support. Cinematic integrator AbelCine brought Disguise Services into the project to implement the turnkey solution, which provides cutting-edge virtual production capabilities, training, installation and 24/7 support—enabling TRG to expand its production capabilities with a fully integrated LED stage.

