What to Expect at Absen's Brand-New New York Experience Center

The Absen New York Experience Center, where AV professionals can explore the latest in LED display technology, is now open. Located at 525 7th Ave, Suite 506, in the heart of Manhattan, the 2,694-square-foot facility will provide hands-on product demonstrations, technical training, and industry collaboration opportunities.

The Experience Center showcases Absen’s most advanced dvLED solutions, designed for applications in corporate, retail, live events, broadcast, and virtual production. Strategically positioned just blocks from Penn Station and Times Square, the facility will offer a convenient and immersive space for AV professionals, system integrators, and end users to experience the latest in LED display technology.

“As the demand for high-performance LED display solutions continues to grow, the Absen New York Experience Center will serve as a vital resource for industry professionals to explore our latest innovations,” said James Liu, president at Absen. “This new facility is designed to bring our technology closer to our customers, providing hands-on experiences, expert insights, and real-world applications.”

(Image credit: Absen)

The New York Experience Center will offer an in-depth look at Absen’s latest LED display technologies, including the Absen K V3 Series; Absen KLCOB V2; Absenicon X 108, Absen N Series; Absen PL V2 Serie; Absen AX Pro Series; and curved LED solutions.

Visitors to the Experience Center will also see innovations from Absen's technology partners like Yealink, TSI Touch, Haivision, B-Tech AV Mounts, tvOne and Green Hippo, Brompton Technology, and Rocket Alumni Solutions.