Pro AV Newsmakers: Powersoft's Busy 2025 Continues with New Partnership and More

NAB Show 2025 is quickly approaching which means InfoComm 2025 is a lot closer than you think. All that hasn't slowed down the Pro AV news cycle, as we had another busy week of new hires and partnerships go down.

Get caught up on what you missed.

People News

(Image credit: Future)

Geoff Cormack Promoted to Service Manager at A.C. Americas

(Image credit: A.C.)

A.C. Americas, the parent company of North American distributors A.C. Lighting and A.C. ProMedia, promoted Geoff Cormack to service manager. In this role, Cormack leads the service department in enhancing product repairs, support, and customer service across all A.C. Americas companies and brands. He works closely with manufacturers to ensure the team stays ahead of technology advancements and industry best practices.

With a strong commitment to efficiency, innovation, and customer satisfaction, Cormack spearheads a renewed focus on streamlining service operations, optimizing repair processes, and enhancing technical support. His leadership drives a more proactive, solutions-oriented approach to servicing A.C.’s broad portfolio of products and brands.

Cormack has been with A.C. Americas for five years, beginning as a senior service technician, where he worked extensively on Chroma-Q, Luminex, PROLIGHTS, and other leading technologies. In 2022, he was promoted to process manager, focusing on documenting and improving manufacturing procedures. With 28 years of industry experience, including key roles at Westbury National, he brings a wealth of expertise and a passion for operational excellence to his new position.

Fabrice Penhoat Promoted to Drive Philips Digital Signage and dvLED Growth

(Image credit: PPDS)

PPDS appointed international AV sales director, Fabrice Penhoat to business director Philips signage and dvLED for France, the French overseas territories (Dom Tom), and Afric, spearheading a new growth chapter in its thriving French and African markets. With an accomplished AV career spanning over two decades—13 years of which have been devoted exclusively to Philips Professional Displays—Fabrice takes the newly created position to lead the development and execution of PPDS’ digital signage and LED sales strategies in this key region.

Fabrice is a valued member of the PPDS team, having started his career with the company back in 2015, joining as Commercial Director Philips Signage. Throughout his PPDS journey, Fabrice’s talents have continued to evolve and to be recognized by PPDS’ global management team, earning him a succession of promotions, gaining invaluable and unparalleled knowledge and experience working and operating in the French and African AV markets. Previous roles at PPDS include sales director (France) and, most recently, key account and business development manager (France, Dom Tom and Africa), making him the perfect candidate to lead and achieve the company’s digital signage and dvLED ambitions through 2025 and beyond.

Company News

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Powersoft, Cohesion Announce Strategic Partnership

(Image credit: Powersoft)

Powersoft and Cohesion, a professional sound reinforcement design and manufacturing enterprise within the Clair Global Group, announced a strategic partnership. Under the Cohesion name, Powersoft will become a key technological partner that provides amplification and processing platforms ideal for live touring and events audio as well as installed sound systems worldwide.

[Powersoft Acquires 51% of K-Array]

The collaboration between Powersoft and Cohesion serves as the foundation for new technology that will deliver performance, efficiency, and reliability for the most demanding applications and will ensure even greater flexibility and control for audio professionals around the world. Notably, engineers from both companies have developed a new, customized amplification platform using Powersoft’s Unica technology at its core.

Cohesion designs and manufactures top-tier audio technology products, contributing to a growing ecosystem within the live event production and installed sound system landscape. The partnership with Powersoft enhances this ecosystem, providing Cohesion with access to new avenues for delivering industry-leading audio solutions.

AbsenLive Announces 2025 Roadshow Tour to 11 U.S. Cities

(Image credit: Absen)

AbsenLive is hitting the road in 2025 with an exclusive one-day immersive experience showcasing the latest in LED technology for live events, touring, and virtual production. The AbsenLive Roadshow Tour will stop in 11 cities across the United States, offering hands-on product demonstrations, expert-led training, and valuable networking opportunities.

Designed for rental and staging professionals, system integrators, and production specialists, the tour provides an interactive opportunity to experience AbsenLive’s LED display solutions in action.

Marck you calendars now:

March 13: Chicago

March 20: Detroit

March 27: Minneapolis

May 8: Nashville

May 15: New Jersey

June 26: Orlando

July 10: Miami

July 17: Houston

July 24: Dallas

Aug. 7: Phoenix, AZ

Aug. 14: San Diego

OCA Alliance Welcomes NDI as a Member

(Image credit: OCA Alliance)

The OCA Alliance welcomed NDI as a member to the trade association. NDI offers a broad portfolio of software and technology solutions. Offering high-efficiency, plug-and-play, and interoperable tools, NDI is adaptable to the smallest to largest of media networking applications—and everything In between.

"NDI truly needs no introduction, and the OCA Alliance is thrilled to welcome them to our membership," notes Ethan Wetzell, OCA Alliance Marketing Chair. "Not only is it a vote of confidence in the standard to have NDI participating, but it is also proof that AES70 is not just for audio—if it's connected, AES70 can help. We look forward to working with the team."