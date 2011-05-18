TV One Acquired by Nortek

Erlanger, Kentucky--TV One has sold one hundred percent of the company’s stock to a subsidiary of Nortek, Inc.
- The sale includes all TV One related, wholly-owned companies in the U.S., U.K., Taiwan and China. TV One will be included in Nortek's Technology Products segment and closely aligned with Magenta Research LTD. The transaction was completed on April 28.
- “We recently celebrated our 25th anniversary in the Pro AV industry and have established a record of consistent growth, profitability and product innovation," said David K. Barnes, CEO of TV One. "At the upcoming InfoComm Show, we will launch an entirely new technology and product range that will usher in a new era for TV One. As part of the Nortek family of companies, I look forward to maximizing the opportunities that will take TV One to the next level. I personally look forward to being part of that continuing success.”
- “TV One’s combination of its proprietary CORIO scaling technology, unique products and solid growth is a perfect fit with Magenta,” said Magenta Research CEO, Keith Mortensen.
- “The synergy between the two organizations is remarkable and TV One fits nicely into Nortek’s Pro AV strategy," Mortensen said. "Magenta plans to leverage TV One’s global sales network in order to enhance the market penetration of our products. The recent introduction of Voyager, Magenta’s all-format fiber optic-based signal distribution platform, expands our infrastructure product range significantly and is a perfect match with TV One’s soon-to-launch video processing range.”
- The two companies will jointly exhibit at InfoComm in Orlando, June 15-17.