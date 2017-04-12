Williams Sound Names Ellison Northwest as Newest Rep

Williams Sound has appointed Ellison Northwest as its new manufacturers’ representative in Washington, Oregon, western Idaho, western Montana, and Alaska.

“We are proud and excited to team with Williams Sound and add them to our line card of well-established brands in the AV world,” said Dave Ellison, principal of Ellison Northwest. “The dynamic sales team at Williams Sound includes experienced professionals whose integrity and passion for what they do is exceptional, making them a wonderful company to represent."

“We are thrilled to have the talented people of Ellison Northwest representing Williams Sound commercial products in the Pacific Northwest,” said Tony Braun, vice president of U.S. sales for Williams Sound. “Williams Sound products are the perfect complement to Ellison’s product lineup, and the experience this group brings to integrating both our newest innovations and existing technologies is second to none.”