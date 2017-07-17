VUE Launches h-208 Low-Profile Loudspeaker

The What: VUE Audiotechnik revealed the latest addition to its h-Class family of full-range loudspeaker systems. The h-208 combines a full complement of VUE’s most advanced transducer technologies, with onboard VUEDrive system electronics, into a low-profile configuration for low-ceiling applications where output and fidelity are critical.

The What Else: The two-way h-208 includes a custom-designed, 3-inch-diameter large-format compression driver that features a Truextent beryllium diaphragm and a Neodymium magnet. This combination allows the HF unit to deliver enhanced high-frequency extension and response linearity, compared to more traditional aluminum or titanium-based designs. A precision-engineered, 70-by-45-degree (HxV) horn improves coverage.

The compression driver is joined by two custom-designed and manufactured 8-inch transducers. These precision transducers benefit from large, 3-inch (75mm) voice coils that increase power handling while minimizing losses due to power compression. An impregnated linen surround and curvilinear cone optimizes mechanical stability, while a massive, high-coercivity ferrite magnet circuit rounds out the design.

Onboard VUEDrive electronics are based around a 64-bit digital processor that handles EQ, time alignment, crossover management, speaker protection, and complete SystemVUE network control and monitoring functions. A dual-channel, high-efficiency amplifier delivers 1,600 watts LF, and 275 watts HF power long-term with more than 3,000 watts burst output. The Class D design eliminates the need for noisy cooling fans, while a lightweight, fully protected, switch-mode power supply provides worldwide compatibility with universal mains operation from 85V to 260V.

All transducers and VUEDrive electronics are housed in a birch enclosure that includes integrated M10 hanging points as well as the h-Class’ distinctive, deep red multi-layered powder coated grille. A U-bracket yoke is provided as standard for easy installation and aiming. The h-208 also features a built-in stand mount for portable applications.

The h-208’s enclosure’s low-profile design and rear-cabinet slant allows it to be easily hung from the ceiling at steep angle. The cabinet’s shape also allows it to serve as a high-output stage monitor for applications where stage depth is limited, but sound quality and output are critical.

“As more customers experience the uniquely pristine sonic characteristics of beryllium, we’re seeing a growing demand for application-specific variations of the technology,” said VUE CEO Ken Berger. “The h-208 is the direct result of listening to our customers, and leveraging our advanced technology portfolio to deliver true, high-performance solutions for real-world challenges.”

The Bottom Line: The h-208’s very low vertical profile design maintains clear line of sight in low-ceiling applications where uncompromising output and fidelity are critical. Its large-format Neodymium HF compression driver with Truextent beryllium diaphragm allow for high-frequency clarity and output, and integrated VUEDrive DSP amplifier with networking control and Dante built-in allow for flexibility of use.