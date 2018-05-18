Vote now: 2018 Rental & Staging Magazine New Product Awards, to be Presented at InfoComm

Vote now, for your choice for the best new products for the rental & staging market, released in the market in the year leading up to InfoComm 2018. Projection, LED, video processing, displays, and more– and there are digital signage categories– important in the new landscape of LED and more off-stage events.

The winners will be presented at InfoComm 2018 in Las Vegas.

Vote now for your top choice, in each category.

Click Here to vote.

Here are the product descriptions for each category:

Best Video/Broadcast or Video/Streaming Product

• entry #1: Peerless-AV. PeerAir Wireless HD Multimedia System

Upgraded with numerous features to enhance the user experience, Peerless-AV’s PeerAir Wireless HD Multimedia System (HDS-WHDI100) removes the need to run multimedia wires, allowing for an easy installation and superior signal transmission. The PeerAir has the ability to stream two FHD 1080p sources up to 100ft wirelessly, allowing you to transmit through walls and ceilings for multi-room streaming. The transmitter features an HDMI pass-thru allowing the selected source to be displayed on a local TV as well as the remote TV simultaneously. For new installations and retrofits alike, this kit is a time saving tool for professional AV integrators

• entry #2: Blackmagic Design. ATEM 1 M/E Advanced Panel

A new compact hardware control panel designed to work with all ATEM switchers. It features the latest broadcast technology, smooth professional buttons, knobs, T-Bar fader and joystick, a built in LCD and more. Designed to give customers a new elegantly designed control panel that ensures precise control over their ATEM live production switcher when producing complex live television programs with multiple cameras and sources, its compact size fits in a standard equipment rack, making it perfect for use in fly away kits, outside broadcast trucks, and at live events with limited space.

Best Rental Management Software

• entry #1: Point of Rental Software. Rental Essentials

Rental Essentials is the cloud-based solution for staging and AV rental businesses that don’t need expensive, exhaustive feature sets. With Essentials, users can write contracts in under a minute and set flexible pricing options. They can create kits and/or packages, combining serialized items that are rented together as one item for easy tracking and billing. At the counter or via the mobile app, staff can scan items onto (and off of) contracts using barcodes. Customers appreciate web store integration, which allows them to reserve items online 24/7. Essentials even integrates with several credit card processors and cloud-based accounting systems.

• entry #2: IntelliEvent. IntelliEvent Lightning is a best in class Cloud Based Business Management System. Lightning can track your Production, Rental & Staging assets with an easy to use Job Quoting & Costing interface. With full Global Labor Management, Logistics, Truck Routing and CRM modules you can manage the entire business in one scalable, easy to use software package. Our industry experienced Product Specialist make it easy to transition your business into IntelliEvent Lightning.

• entry #3: WhiteStar USA

EQM for A/V Staging. EQM - Equipment Rental Management Software has been sold and supported worldwide by Armada Dynamics, the publisher, for over 20 years. WhiteStar first introduced EQM into the US market in 2007. In 2016, we secured the 3rd largest Special Event Rental Co. in the U.S. In 2017, we signed the largest Canadian A/V Staging company. EQM for A/V Staging scales to over 1000 concurrent users. It provides graphical crew scheduling, expense and project management, integration with multiple CRM's, Dispatching, and WhiteStar's custom Dispatch and Mobile application. EQM is built on Microsoft's Dynamics NAV, available for on-premise or Cloud.

Best Fine Pitch LED

• entry #1: Absen LED. X3v Mobile Indoor/Outdoor LED Solution

Absen's 3.91mm pixel pitch mobile LED solution is designed for reliable performance in a variety of settings with various ambient lighting. These tough, lightweight and module panels are interchangeable and work well with existing frames, processors, data and power units, with consistent colors and curved display options adding to their value and appeal. The X3v provides 4,500nits brightness and a refresh rate up to 3840Hz. It's front panels rate IP65 while its back panels rate IP54, providing the best weather protection from rain and other environmental elements indoors or out.

• entry #2: Samsung. Samsung Onyx

Samsung is playing a starring role in delivering the most advanced graphics and refined production techniques and defining the “cinema of the future” with its new Cinema LED Technology called “Onyx”. By bringing the visual power of LED picture quality to the big screen, Samsung Onyx offers viewers more powerful, compelling and memorable content. Inspired by the gemstone of the same name, the Samsung Onyx brand alludes to the display’s ability to showcase cinematic content with true black colors. Backed by brilliant LED picture quality and an infinite contrast ratio, Samsung Onyx ensures movie content like never before.

• entry #3: NEC

L015SI – LED LiFT 1.5mm (Indoor). The LED LiFT indoor products provide crystal clear images for the ultimate visual experience through high grey scale fine pitch LEDs ranging from 1.5-3.8mm. The intelligent, front serviceable cabinet allows easy access for low maintenance efforts. Upgrading the resolution is as simple as exchanging the hot swappable, magnetic pixel cards. Designed for HD content visualization, the NEC LED LiFT series is the ideal solution for auditoriums, reception areas, retail stores, control and meeting rooms, museums, broadcast studios, airports or train stations. Full design/ planning and post installation support are available, making sure you are getting a custom tailored solution that will let you focus on what is most important – your business.

Best Video Projection Product/High Lumen

• entry #1: Epson America, Inc. Epson Pro L1755UNL Large Venue Laser Projector with ELPLX02 Ultra Short-Throw Lens

The Pro L1755UNL features a laser-light source for virtually maintenance-free operation up to 20,000 hours, native WUXGA performance with 4K Enhancement Technology, and 15,000 lumens of color/white brightness. With a .35 throw ratio, the ELPLX02 lens transforms the high-lumen laser projector into an ultra short-throw solution that can be installed 100-inches from a screen or wall and deliver stunning images up to 1000-inches. The Pro L1755UNL operates at 120 volts – a breakthrough at this high range of lumens – and combined with the ELPLX02 lens it defies projector limitations in space-constrained environments and rear-projection applications with incredible installation and positioning flexibility.

• entry #2: Panasonic. PT-RZ21KU Projector

The PT-RZ21KU (WUXGA), 21,000lm (center) projector features stunning image quality and a significantly smaller and lighter design (108 lbs) than the competition2, requiring only 2 people to move it. Its durable Dust-proof Optical System (which combines a hermetically sealed optical engine and laser light source), makes the PT-RZ21KU the world’s first filter-free 3-chip DLP™ projector3. The Dual-Drive laser design makes this projector reliable in dusty environments. The new, patent-pending Dynamic Contrast Sync feature, provides linked 20,000:1 contrast across groups of projectors using simple BNC cable loop-thru. This projector features Real Motion Processor which interpolates images for a 120 Hz frame-rate. Easily connect this projector to a network with IP configuration in standby through the side LED display. Due to its low power consumption, you can operate two PT-RZ21KU projectors on single 220 volt/30 amp circuit. Designed for rental and staging and live events, this projector is the new gold standard in 20,000 lm laser projection.

• entry #3: Barco. UDX Series Projectors

UDX simply delivers stunning experiences. It’s the most compact, high-brightness laser projector with integrated cooling in the marketplace. UDX delivers reliable and razor-sharp 4K images to every type of event and venue. The UDX-4K32 features 4K UHD resolution and 31,000 lumens light output, ensuring flawless shows with accurate colors. The Constant Light Output functionality guarantees constant brightness and color over time. With the widest color spectrum in the industry, the UDX color quality matches the renowned Xenon quality and outperforms the Rec. 709 color space. Features: lock settings for a specific show, Pulse 4K offers intuitive interface, total cost of ownership maximized over time.

Best Video Signal Processing & Distribution Product

• entry #1: Barco. E2 presentation system

The E2 presentation system for live screen management provides superior image quality, exceptional input and output density, great expandability and durability. Supporting native 4K input and output, it was the first screen management system to manage 4K projector blends with refresh rates up to 60Hz with full 4:4:4 color sampling and 12bit processing A truly versatile system, it offers eight mixable PGM outputs and four scaled Aux Outputs for full show control with a single box. The E2 can be linked with multiple other E2 chassis to create extremely large pixel processing canvases, to support the largest displays available. Features are 1) Supports native 4K input and output; 2) Simple servicing and control with cross-platform user interface; 3) Steel chassis that’s able to withstand challenging conditions; 4) An extremely flexible 32-layer management system.

• entry #2: Analog Way. Picturall Pro 8K Media Server. The new Analog Way mission critical 8K modular media server is engineered for the support of massive events and installations from one single server unit. The Picturall Pro is based on a field proven Linux software engine, renowned for its extreme reliability, easy setup and flexible control solutions. Built on Analog Way’s long experience in ruggedized image processing hardware, it has been designed to provide a robust and heavy-duty platform. With up to sixteen 4K@60 10-bit pixel accurate outputs per unit it is the natural choice to drive corporate events, live shows or large-scale digital signage projects.

Best 55 inch Display

• entry #1: Samsung. Samsung Flip Digital Flipchart for Business

Samsung Flip is a 55-inch interactive digital display designed to increase productivity, foster greater collaboration and enable a seamless exchange of ideas through an intuitive user experience that mimics the natural feeling of writing on a pen-and-paper flipchart. Featuring a 4K resolution screen, the display can be mounted on a wall or used on the accompanying metal stand, enabling seamless idea exchange and more productive collaboration in the form of whiteboarding, drawing, writing and content sharing. Samsung Flip displays are compatible with users’ mobile devices for uninterrupted content exchange, with a special pivot functionality making shared materials fully visible.

• entry #2: NEC. NEC P554 55" Professional-Grade Display

Seamless simplicity with the new professional NEC P series products. New contemporary and slim mechanical design with focused aesthetics allows for the smooth and stylistic integration into any type of environment. Their full metal chassis coupled with real-time temperature sensors and integrated cooling fans maintain the professional quality necessary for commercial environments. With a wide range of the latest connectivity interfaces including resolution support up to Ultra High Definition at 60Hz, these displays offer the future-proofing necessary for the investment. These displays also include expandability options such as the Open Pluggable Specification (OPS) and Raspberry Pi Compute Module slots for source integration directly into the display. The NEC P series boasts 700 cd/m2 brightness along with a new anti-glare surface that allows for efficient readability in higher ambient light situations and is ideal for 24/7 signage in airports, quick-serve restaurants, financial institutions and command and control.

Best LCD-based Video Wall

• entry #1: LG Electronics USA Business Solutions. LG 0.6mm Ultra-Narrow Bezel Video Wall (SVH7E)

The ultra-narrow 0.6 mm bezels of the 55-inch LG SVH7E combine to create one powerful, impactful video wall with an incredible 1.2 mm bezel-to-bezel width. The display’s eye-catching design and unique bezel width offers end users an immersive picture that resembles one continuous image rather than a collection of segmented panels. The groundbreaking video wall is equipped with LG’s webOS 3.0+ Smart Signage platform, providing end users across a host of industries, convenience and ease of use. Combined with LG’s proprietary In-Plane Switching (IPS) technology, the LG SVH7E video wall produces unparalleled viewing experiences sure to capture any viewer’s attention.

Best Video Projection Product/10K Lumen or Less

• entry #1: Panasonic. PT-MZ670U Projector

The PT-MZ670U (WUXGA), 6,500lm (center)1 LCD Solid Shine laser projector features stunning image quality and a compact and lightweight body, designed with ultra-low noise operation (28dB) in Quiet Mode.2 Continuous operational period for Laser Light Source (without exchange) extended to 20,000 hours.3 4 Built-in LinkRayTM, a proprietary light ID transmission technology that delivers mobile media content to people by allowing their smartphones to read IDs sent via LED transmitters. Detail Clarity Processor 4 enhances image clarity and sharpness, while Daylight View Basic ensures clear and vivid images in bright environments. Four-corner correction for stacking or projection on uneven surfaces; curved correction for curved surfaces. Exchangeable lenses (compatible with PT-EZ770 series lenses) offers flexible installation options. The Plug and Share app allows you to connect a PC to the MZ670U over a network to display video simply by preparing a USB key and plugging it into the projector. This projector is designed for education, house of worship and other installation environments projection your media in harmony.

• entry #2: NEC Display Solutions. PA803UL 8000-Lumen Professional Laser Projector

NEC's PA803UL is an 8000-lumen LCD laser projector with advanced professional installation features for higher education and corporate users. The newly developed sealed optical engine creates a filter/maintenance free projector. With its multitude of digital inputs, connection to any computer or high definition device is possible. Enjoy design and installation flexibility with a complete line of optional powered lenses (lens shift, focus and zoom), tilt-free and portrait installation capabilities along with built-in edge blending and stacking. The HDBaseT input and separate HDBaseT repeater provide single connections for uncompressed full HD digital video, audio, Ethernet power and various control signals.

Best Audio Control or Mixing Product

• entry #1: Dan Dugan Sound Design, Inc. Dugan Model E-2A Automixer

This new Dugan automixer provides analog and ADAT I/O for easy interfacing with mixing consoles. It incorporates 28 channels of processing (12 balanced analog plus 16 ADAT) and supports all Dugan algorithms: Speech System™, Music System™ and Gain Limiting™. Channels may be grouped into three independent automixers. A six bus pre/post matrix mixer is also provided, with 56x6 capability. Four switched Ethernet ports are available. Dugan automixers eliminate cueing errors, reduce feedback and ambient noise pickup, reduce comb filtering from adjacent mics, allow for smooth transitions between talkers and provide consistent system gain no matter how many mics are open.

Best Loudspeaker for the Staging Market

• entry #1: Meyer Sound. UP-4slim Ultra Compact Loudspeaker

The new UP-4slim from Meyer Sound is a compact, self-powered loudspeaker designed for demanding applications that require exemplary performance in a slender, lightweight and elegant package. The all-aluminum enclosure houses two 4-inch cone drivers, a 1-inch metal dome tweeter, a three-channel amplifier and dedicated signal processing. Operating frequency range is 85 Hz to 18 kHz, and a conical waveguide produces a smooth and consistently wide 100-degree dispersion pattern. The UP-4slim incorporates Meyer Sound’s exclusive IntelligentDC technology, receiving balanced audio and 48 V DC from a remote MPS-488HP power supply unit via a single 5-conductor cable with termination on a 5-pin Phoenix connector.

Best General AV Product

• entry #1: NEC Display Solutions. NEC EX341R-BK Display

The EX341R curved display is an ultra-wide, commercial-grade monitor sporting a 21:9 aspect ratio, providing users with an immersive desktop experience for business, finance, and command and control users. With an SVA panel and 3440x1440 resolutions, the 34-inch display is among market leaders, with an 1800R curvature and ultra-narrow, 1.55mm bezels, on three sides. Designed to reduce eye strain, the curved display is also certified for Low Blue Light Content and Flicker-Free from TUV Rheinland, an international service group dedicated to documenting the safety and quality of products and services.

Best Digital Signage Product

• entry #1: LG Electronics USA Business Solutions. LG 88-inch Ultra Stretch Display (88BH7D)

The sleek 88-inch LG Ultra Stretch display (88BH7D) measures over seven feet long and nearly two feet wide, offering flexibility in installation as a stand-alone display, layered together for an artistic video wall or installed in a square pillar to create a video wall column for a 360-degree visual. Featuring a 32:9 aspect ratio and 3,840 x 1,080 resolution for excellent image quality, this display is perfect for a variety of commercial applications including retail, transportation and museums. The 88BH7D also supports a diverse range of content in Full HD for dynamic images and a built-in system-on-a-chip for seamless playback.

