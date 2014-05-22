Univox SLS-Z Series Superloop System

After a successful introduction of Univox PLS-X Series in Europe earlier this year, the company is now launching the Univox SLS-Z series, the next generation of Univox Super Loop Systems.

The system is based on a groundbreaking class D output stage, supported with conventional technology, to solve common class D loop driver issues. Due to the unit’s incredible efficiency, the size and weight of the product is reduced to a fraction of both its predecessors and comparable other products. The super high efficiency makes a fan cooling system redundant. Still, output power has been greatly improved and optimized for modern phased array system design. The SLS-Z7 boasts an impressive 100 Vpp in output voltage.

“With the Z Series we are taking the development of loop drivers two steps ahead. The new Univox SLS-Z Series combine nearly 50 years of experience with the latest in electronic design to deliver unrivaled sound clarity, power and performance in a compact stylish housing,” said Conny Andersson, CTO at Univox by Edin.

Like all other professional Univox loop drivers, the SLS-Z Series will be integrated into the Univox Loop Designer, a free easy-to-use advanced software for planning and design of hearing loop systems.

Univox Loop Designer will be presented at the Manufacturers’ Training Sessions at Infocomm 2014. The session takes place Thursday, June 19, 10.30 a.m., Room N223.