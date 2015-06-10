tvONE Voyager

The What: tvONE will display its flexible fiber optic signal router with KVM at InfoComm 2015, booth 3843, held in Orlando, FL, June 17th to 19th.

The What Else: The Voyager fiber optic matrix allows system designers and installers tremendous flexibility as each port can be configured as an input or output and is expandable beyond 2,000 ports. With the incorporation of the new Voyager USB 2.0 Fiber Optic KVM extender, tvONE introduces a complete video and AV signal switching system independently distributing video, audio, and USB all over fiber and all on the same matrix.

The Voyager USB 2.0 Fiber Optic KVM Extender enables users to extend USB 2.0 up to 500 meters from a computer using multi-mode fiber. Distances up to 10KM can be reached using single-mode fiber and upgraded SFPs. The Voyager USB 2.0 Fiber Optic KVM extender is composed of two individual units: the CPU Transceiver and the Remote Transceiver.