Visix Products at ISE 2012

Visix, Inc., will exhibit at this year’s Integrated Systems Europe in Stand #10S114 at the Amsterdam RAI. The company will demonstrate its Announce content management software, Power over Ethernet room sign and interactive wayfinding products. This is the second year that Visix has participated in the event.

Announce

Visix will unveil the latest version of its Announce digital signage content management application at the event. Announce provides desktop design tools running within a web browser with media management tools, animated templates and themes, and data mapping and scripting tools. The software is fully localizable for international applications.

Power over Ethernet (PoE) Room Sign

The PoE is part of the company’s MeetingMinder™ interactive room sign line, which allows playback of room schedules along with dynamic media and messages. The 15-inch PoE interactive display allows a single Ethernet cable to supply both power and data to the room sign, addressing concerns of both physical concealment and AC proximity for power bricks.

Interactive Wayfinding

Visix has both plug-n-play and custom interactive wayfinding designs. Maps lead visitors through a facility and give the audience a one-stop source for information with person and department directories, digital signage announcements and more.

“ISE is an exciting event for us,” says Sean Matthews, President of Visix. “This is our premier opportunity to meet and dialogue with resellers for international markets. Last year was our first time at ISE, and we’ve already seen fruitful partnerships grow from our participation. It’s a great forum for us to learn what European clients want in digital signage content management so that we can incorporate that feedback into our development plans.”

ISE 2012 will be the largest professional AV and systems integration trade show ever held in Europe, bringing together manufacturers, distributors, integrators, specifiers and technology managers from over 100 countries worldwide. The event is being held at the Amsterdam RAI from January 31 through February 2, 2012. For more information, visit http://www.iseurope.org.