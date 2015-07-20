Tripp Lite Introduces Rack-Mounted AC Designed to Cool IT Equipment

Tripp Lite, a manufacturer of power protection and connectivity solutions, has introduced a market first, a rack-mounted air conditioning unit specifically designed to cool IT equipment.



The SRCOOL7KRM rack-mounted AC unit provides highly efficient, close-coupled cooling for equipment inside a rack enclosure installed in a server room, main distribution frame, or data center. Its EIA-compliant rack-mount form factor doesn’t require additional floor space, and IT staff can install the SRCOOL7KRM as easily as any other rack-mountable equipment. A built-in evaporator eliminates condensation, so there is no need for a floor drain or water collection tank.



The SRCOOL7KRM rack-mounted AC unit is engineered for IT applications. The unit supports unattended startup and shutdown, including automatic restart after a power outage. With the optional SRCOOLNET2 remote management accessory, users can monitor temperatures and control settings from anywhere via an Ethernet connection.



“We’re excited to introduce this IT-focused rack-mounted air conditioning unit,” said Craig Watkins, Tripp Lite product manager. “The combination of space savings, highly efficient operation and IT-friendly features makes the new SRCOOL7KRM rack-mounted AC unit ideal for any IT environment that suffers from lack of floor space and insufficient cooling.”