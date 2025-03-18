AtlasIED Enhances Mass Communications at Christian Academy

Trinity Christian Academy was started by a small group of parents in 1970 committed to building a school with a strong curriculum within a framework of traditional Christian values. After opening with just 80 students in grades 9-12 (its first graduating class had one senior), the growing school moved to the town of Addison, TX six years later. Today, per AtlasIED, TCA is one of the country's largest, single-campus, pre-K-12 Christian schools, serving over 1,400 students on a 40-plus acre campus using the company's solutions for safe and secure communications throughout campus.

Like many schools, TCA used different technologies and vendor solutions across its lower, middle, and upper schools for bells, clocks, and loudspeakers, many of which were analog. There was no central management for all systems. Maintaining everything was cumbersome at best.

The catalyst for making AV upgrades was the construction of a new middle school. District staff contacted Jason Burrows, AV manager at Superior Fiber and Data Services, to design the desired communications solution for the new building. Superior Fiber has over two decades of experience in AV solutions for K-12 schools and higher education and was well-suited to take on a project of TCA’s scale.

“Even though some of the loudspeakers on campus weren’t working properly, one of the biggest pain points they had were their old analog clocks,” said Burrows. “Every time there was a time change, or they just weren't keeping their time correctly, they would have to go out and reset the clocks. So that was very annoying to them.”

Burrows created a solution combining a variety of IPX endpoints from AtlasIED with Singlewire’s InformaCast communications software. Vetted integration technology partners like Singlewire and AtlasIED ensure that interoperability, reliability, and usability have all been verified and validated through extensive testing.

The new middle school communication system was designed with an AtlasIED IP-SDM IPX series loudspeaker and an LCD display installed in each classroom. Promethean interactive flat panels were also installed, and the audio output of the Promethean IFP was tied into the IP-SDM to act as the flat panel’s external speaker. Dual-sided AtlasIED IP-DDS displays incorporating speakers and a dual-sided LCD display were installed throughout the hallways for communication coverage during passing periods.

The IP-SDM and IP-DDS register as communication endpoints directly within InformaCast, supporting both visual text and audio broadcast to enhance physical security while improving day-to-day communications through advanced alerting, bell schedules, pre-recorded, scheduled announcements, and intercom. Additionally, the AtlasIED IP-ZCM IP-to-analog gateways proved invaluable by allowing the IPX endpoints to interact with the school’s existing analog systems during the upgrades, saving money and maintaining the option for future digital upgrades. These gateways also proved helpful in connecting the digital system to the campus’ new analog horns which were installed to provide communications coverage to all outdoor areas of the campus.

The Power over Ethernet (PoE+)-enabled IPX endpoints connect through the same IT network the school uses to deliver Internet access. The platform leverages existing network infrastructure, simplifying the installation process for integrators and reducing the need to introduce multiple cable types to a project. The IPX platform also offers scalability benefits, allowing TCA the flexibility to expand its systems as its communications needs or school footprint evolve.

After completing the middle school, Superior Cable upgraded the upper school building, followed by the lower school building to standardize the AtlasIED/Singlewire integration across the entire campus. All buildings are integrated and centrally managed so that daily and emergency messages like weather alerts and lockdowns can be distributed to individual buildings or all locations, depending on the message content.

Staff appreciate the device and audio upgrades due to their more modern aesthetic, and the new paging interface is simple to use. The improved audio clarity allows teachers and students to clearly understand the overhead pages.

“AtlasIED provided solutions that worked well in the new building as well as with the existing combination of technologies,” said Burrows. “Now, TCA has a robust system that can grow with them over time as the school’s needs evolve. We wouldn't have been successful without AtlasIED’s help.”