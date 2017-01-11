Tom Stimson MasterClass at ISE Amsterdam

Tom Stimson was selected by InfoComm to deliver a three-hour Masterclass titled "The New AV: How to Replace Products with Solutions." This course will take place on Wednesday 8 Feb 2017 from 10:00 - 13:00.

Tom Stimson

The class will cover the transition from operating as a transactional seller to becoming a solutions provider. Attendees in the session will learn the fundamentals of managing a solutions-based service company. They will try out some role-playing exercises to practice handling customer objections and overcoming resistance to solutions-selling techniques as well as discuss the different implications for Systems Integrators, Live Event Rentals and specialized service providers.Anyone at ISE is welcome to attend, but registration is required.