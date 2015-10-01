The AV-iQ Top Five: See What’s Trending and Who's Looking

- Every month, more than 70,000 visitors come to AV-iQ. From consultants and integrators to in-house specialists in the education field, a diverse audience is searching daily for information on projectors, touchpanels, and assorted AV peripherals.
Here’s a closer look at who they are and what they’re doing:
Top 5 My-iQ User Types
• AV Consultant
• Systems Integrator/Contractor
• University/College
• Dealers/Distributors
• K-12
Top 5 Product Category Searches in AV-iQ in 2015
• Projectors
• Markerboards
• Interactive Whiteboards
• Touchpanel Controls
• Fiber Optic Receivers & Transmitters
To learn more, contact our AV-iQ team at sales@av-iq.com or visit the site.