The AV-iQ Top Five: See What’s Trending and Who's Looking

  • Every month, more than 70,000 visitors come to AV-iQ. From consultants and integrators to in-house specialists in the education field, a diverse audience is searching daily for information on projectors, touchpanels, and assorted AV peripherals.


Here’s a closer look at who they are and what they’re doing:


Top 5 My-iQ User Types

• AV Consultant

• Systems Integrator/Contractor

• University/College

• Dealers/Distributors

• K-12


Top 5 Product Category Searches in AV-iQ in 2015

• Projectors

• Markerboards

• Interactive Whiteboards

• Touchpanel Controls

• Fiber Optic Receivers & Transmitters


To learn more, contact our AV-iQ team at sales@av-iq.com or visit the site.