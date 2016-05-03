Tech Works Launches Hands-Free Solution to Healthcare Communications

The What: Tech Works has unveiled its CI-Series Collaborative Intercom, a networked audio system designed to meet the high-intensity demands of medical professionals.

The What Else: Tech Works' CI-Series is a collaborative communications environment, enabling hands-free two-way communication to and from microphones, headsets, wall panels, or any other interface on the network. A modular, expandable solution that offers a range of configurations, CI-Series connects via Cat-6 wiring, and integrates with a wide range of third-party products. It also includes built-in EQ and automatic level control to provide consistent sound from a whisper to a shout.

The Bottom Line: The CI-Series is fully HIPAA compliant, using secure DECT technology to encode all wireless communication for maximum security and privacy.

Tech Works systems are engineered and built in the USA, and designed to deliver under the rigorous demands of healthcare environments.