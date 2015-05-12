SurgeX to Host Energy Intelligence Training During InfoComm 2015

At InfoComm 2015, ESP/SurgeX, provider of surge elimination and energy intelligence, will host Electrical Protection of Digital Signage, AV & IT Equipment (Session MT26), a training course for consultants, integrators, distributors, and attendees interested in raising their energy intelligence and learning about the fundamentals of electricity, power protection, and ESP/SurgeX smart energy solutions. This training course will be held on Thursday, June 18 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Orange County Convention Center W306A and is worth 1RU.

Energy is the unifying force of all AV, IT, digital signage, medical, and other installations, as well as one of the biggest expenses for all companies. In the training, SurgeX will provide a comprehensive overview of the risks and effects electrical issues can have on a business, in worst case scenarios and in everyday operations. The course will also provide a full review of energy management and power protection technologies available, and the proper specification criteria for a variety of integration environments.

The goal of the training is to raise integrators' "energy intelligence," something the team at SurgeX thinks can have significant benefits.

"Energy intelligence is a broad term we use to illustrate the importance of monitoring and managing energy efficiently and solving power-related problems that occur on a daily basis, all while having premium surge protection in place," said Shannon Townley, president, SurgeX. "At its essence, this InfoComm training course will be about identifying how energy intelligence can create sales opportunities for integrators while saving their customers money over time."

Please register for this event by May 15 via this link: SurgeX Manufacturer Training Course. For more information or questions regarding the training please contact Lauren Simmen at Lsimmen@surgex.com or 401-808-6800.