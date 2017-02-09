Stewart Showcases Next-Gen Large Venue Projection Screens at ISE

Stewart Filmscreen is showcasing several new products, including the new Phantom HALR High Ambient Light-Rejecting screen material, at ISE stand 1-F41.

Showing a broad range of custom solutions, which includes the large-venue Torrent ElectriScreen in a 16-foot, 10-inch image width (5.131 meters), Stewart Filmscreen will demonstrate the advantages of selecting the proper screen material and framing system.

The new large-venue Torrent is designed for commercial and residential applications where a big screen is crucial for visibility. Easy to install, with a self-finishing ceiling flange and the screen control system located inside the case for clean lines, the Torrent ElectriScreen can be outfitted with any of Stewart’s flexible front- and rear-projection screen materials (except Silver 3D), including the new Phantom HALR.

The new Stealth XM screen was designed for large-scale applications where the screen must be completely concealed when not in use. Thanks to a new roller tube design, the Stealth XM is now available in image widths up to 13 feet, 4 inches (4.064 meters), significantly wider than previous trapdoor ElectriScreen designs.

The Stewart Filmscreen team, which includes new CEO and president, Shannon Townley, entered ISE 2017 with a message of the company’s legacy and future.

“Heading into 2017, Stewart Filmscreen maintains its standing as the only manufacturer with off-the-shelf and custom solutions engineered to the highest quality—each screen is hand-manufactured with expert craftsmanship in our California and Ohio factories,” Townley said. “From chemical composition to final delivery, we own the entire process, which results in the best possible solution for every application imaginable.”