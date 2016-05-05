Sony to Show VPL-GTZ270 4K Laser Projector at InfoComm

The What: Sony will show its new VPL-GTZ270 high-performance 4K laser projector with 5,000-lumen brightness at InfoComm.

The What Else: The VPL-GTZ270 is designed to create an immersive reality viewing experience, with image enhancement functions including “Reality Creation” upscaling and compatibility with High Dynamic Range (HDR) content, giving users the ability to view the entire range of an image accurately and clearly. A wide color space covers the full DCI range and simulates the new ITU-R BT2020 color gamut. The GTZ270 is extremely quiet and virtually maintenance-free for 20,000 hours of operation, even in the most demanding conditions. It can also operate in 4K 3D mode. The projector’s new chassis design enables easy handling and the stacking of multiple projectors.