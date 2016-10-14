Shure Releases Wireless Workbench 6.12 System Control Software

The What: Shure has released the latest version of its Wireless Workbench System Control Software, Version 6.12. The update is designed to put maximum power and flexibility into the user’s hands.

The What Else: Shure has created Timeline, a new logging utility designed to capture essential channel status information over time. Information recorded includes RF level, antenna status, audio level, interference, ShowLink Remote Control status, and battery level. With optimized data storage, Timeline can record data from all networked channels for an indefinite amount of time, given sufficient system resources. Capturing and viewing the recorded data enables users to troubleshoot wireless system operation and determine the source of issues, should any arise. Wireless Workbench provides ultimate control over displayed information, enabling complete customization of the visualized data to best suit user needs.

Version 6.12 also includes a new set of frequency coordination enhancements, designed to provide more flexibility and power to users coordinating solutions with high-channel counts, including Scan Peak Management, to process and classify peaks more accurately in scan data; Ignore IMDs, to manually ignore the Intermod (or IMD) spacing parameters associated with a given set of frequencies, enabling increased counts of calculated frequencies; and Customizable Coordination Order, to adjust the order in which frequencies are coordinated by dragging and dropping groups of frequencies in the Coordination Workspace.

Connecting to devices from a remote location will now be supported with version 6.12. With this update, Wireless Workbench 6 can connect to devices outside of a local network. Ideal for environments where devices are managed in separate subnets, separate VLANs, floors of an office building, or venues in a park, the feature extends monitoring and control functionality beyond the local network for significantly increased flexibility and control.

To accompany the extended reach of control that Wireless Workbench now exhibits across subnets, version 6.12 will also introduce support for Access Control, a new feature that will be added to select Shure networked devices. Access Control enables users to specify PINs for networked devices that protect the device from being manipulated by any Shure control software that has not been authenticated. This protection lets a team of users benefit from the monitoring aspects of Wireless Workbench without incurring the risk of potentially changing the operational status of wireless systems.

“At its core, the enhanced features in Wireless Workbench 6.12 are dedicated to putting increased flexibility and added control into the hands of users who need it most,” said Sam Drazin, product manager at Shure. “By adding Timeline, select frequency coordination enhancements, and Remote Device Connection, we’re addressing the complex challenges that come with enterprise-level networks and high-tier frequency solutions.”

The Bottom Line: The addition of several new features will help wireless users better manage and monitor wireless system performance over the network, from pre-show planning through post-performance analysis. Wireless Workbench Version 6.12 is available for download at www.shure.com/software.