Shen Milsom & Wilke Welcomes Mark Peterson to Drive UC Initiatives

Shen Milsom & Wilke recently welcomed Mark Peterson to drive unified communications (UC) initiatives and accelerate the firm’s Integrated Communications Technology strategy. Peterson joins the firm at pivotal point when SM&W looks to provide clients with innovative solutions, a multi-disciplinary approach that allows organizations to collaborate in any circumstance or situation.

As a prior SM&W client, Peterson brings the customer’s perspective to SM&W. He served as Morgan Stanley’s vice president in end user services, unified communications and collaboration. Peterson was the principal architect behind Morgan Stanley’s collaboration spaces, desktop/conference room interoperability, and external cloud calling strategy.

As the global head of multimedia engineering, Peterson established the firm’s architectural specifications, system designs and the remote support tools for standardized and bespoke multimedia spaces applied globally to well over 500 spaces.

“We are delighted to have Mark join our team,” said Tom Shen, CEO.

“His reputation and depth of knowledge will help us continue to meet the needs of our clients well into the future. Mark’s knowledge and versatility will be a great asset to our firm,” said Steve Emspak, partner. “The combination of his extensive knowledge and client-first service compliments our core values as a firm.”

Peterson has 29 years of corporate collaboration experience, a BFA in Television from New York University, and an MBA from Kaplan University. On June 7, Peterson participated in the IMCCA Unified Communications and Collaboration Workshop as panelist at Infocomm 2016 in Las Vegas.