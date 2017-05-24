Sennheiser Showcases Digital 6000 Wireless System

Following the successful global introduction of its Digital 6000 wireless system in March, audio specialist Sennheiser held a special launch event in New York City in an entertaining and informative setting. The event was held at the posh Midtown West restaurant etcetera etcetera, and included a select group of top Broadway sound designers, local broadcasters, and high-level equipment rental houses — each of whom enjoyed a performance by Broadway legend Carole Demas and a synopsis of Sennheiser’s latest digital wireless system.

The evening began with a heartfelt performance by Demas, followed by Sennheiser's sales managers delivering a detailed walk-through of the brand new digital wireless system, which is suited towards a diverse set of industry applications. Sennheiser also discussed recent changes to FCC regulations and whitespace issues, with Sennheiser’s David Missall explaining how the Digital 6000 series is well-suited to adapt.

Demas, whose storied career includes highlights such as originating the role of Sandy in the 1971 musical Grease, demonstrated one of Sennheiser’s new SKM 6000 handheld transmitters by performing a selection of Broadway favorites. The transmitter, fitted with a Neumann KK 205 capsule, captured her voice with lifelike detail before being transmitted to a Sennheiser EM 6000 dual-channel receiver, ensconcing the intimate space with her own unique vocal stylings.

Sennheiser sales managers were on hand to walk attendees through all the features of the Digital 6000 system. Many of the features are present on the company's flagship Digital 9000 system, but in a two-channel receiver format. The result is a reliable and compelling wireless tool that is scalable to a wide range of applications.

The Digital 6000 borrows the Digital 9000’s unparalleled long range transmission mode and boasts a massive 244 MHz of switching bandwidth. Sennheiser’s True Bit Diversity and predictive algorithms make it incredibly stable and an ideal choice for even the most demanding professional environments. An optional Dante version ensures that the Digital 6000’s receiver is easily integrated into cutting-edge network-based workflows.

Missall, who utilized a Sennheiser HSP 4 headworn microphone and SK 6000 bodypack transmitter to deliver his audio to the EM 6000, concluded the event by conducting a formal training session concerning the recent FCC spectrum update and some of the challenges it presents for wireless microphone users and manufacturers.

“The reallocation of most of the 600 MHz spectrum range places some new demands on those designing and utilizing wireless microphones, and this is among the reasons why we have tailored the Digital 6000 to provide excellent spectrum efficiency,” said Missall. “This makes the Digital 6000 the perfect tool for navigating the changing RF landscape.” For more information on the Digital 6000 wireless system, please visit this link.