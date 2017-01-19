SDVoE Alliance to Hold First Training Events at ISE

At ISE 2017, founding members of the SDVoE Alliance will present a series of training sessions focusing on Ethernet as the transport for AV signals in professional AV environments and the ecosystem around the SDVoE platform, which allows software to define AV applications.

Free training sessions:

Deploying zero-latency AV-over-IP systems using SDVoE technology

Attendees will learn what they need to know to get started: how to configure SDVoE endpoints and networks, and how to use them to impress clients. These sessions will be co-presented by Justin Kennington of AptoVision, Laurent Masia of NETGEAR, and Art Weeks of ZeeVee.

Wednesday, February 8 at 12:30, 2:00, or 4:30 p.m.

Room F002

Registration is at sdvoe.org.

InfoComm MasterClass: Deploying AV Over Ethernet: The New Matrix Switch

Attendees will have the opportunity to get their hands on SDVoE systems and have all their questions answered. This session will be co-presented by Justin Kennington of AptoVision and Matt Dodd of Clavia.

Friday, February 10, 10:00 a.m.–1:00 p.m.

Room D204

Details can be found on the ISE website.

Course attendees will be registered in a drawing to win a NETGEAR ProSAFE 8-Port 10-Gigabit Ethernet Smart Managed Switch to use in their own SDVoE system.