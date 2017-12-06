Samsung, Harman Release Huddle Room Solutions

Samsung Electronics and Harman Professional Solutions today announced new huddle room solutions targeting small- and medium-sized collaboration spaces. Leveraging professional displays from Samsung and collaboration products from Harman, these integrated solutions target group collaboration in the 50 million huddle spaces that are estimated to be in use worldwide.

“The unparalleled combination of Samsung’s industry-leading visual displays and Harman’s pioneering audio and video technology produces the most complete, high-performing solutions available for the modern huddle space,” said Kevin Morrison, senior vice president, customer solutions for Harman Professional Solutions. “These fully integrated meeting systems provide everything necessary to conduct a seamless and efficient meeting, reducing setup time, and ensuring that meetings start and end on time, including video conferencing support, document sharing, and more.”

The huddle room solutions are available in four different options, providing a range of functionality for any huddle room application:

Huddle Standard Solution: Designed for small huddle rooms and communal workspaces, this solution combines a Samsung DC Series high definition display and Harman’s AMX Sereno videoconferencing camera with microphone. It accommodates fundamental collaboration needs at a modest price point.

Huddle Premium Solution: A versatile solution for huddle spaces targeting BYOD, the Huddle Premium Solution includes a Samsung QMH Series UHD display and an AMX Acendo Vibe conferencing soundbar with camera from Harman. The Acendo Vibe provides a wide-angle camera to capture all of the room participants and JBL-designed audio with a far-field microphone array to ensure meeting attendees can communicate effectively using their own devices during a meeting.

Huddle Enterprise Solution: A premium option for customer-facing collaboration, the Huddle Enterprise Solution includes the same display and conferencing soundbar from the Huddle Premium Solution and adds the AMX Acendo Core business communication platform from Harman. The Acendo Core platform facilitates a fast meeting start, providing document viewing, wireless screen sharing, and one-touch Skype for Business interaction. The solution allows users to participate in local and remote meetings without bringing anything into the room.

Huddle Enterprise Plus Solution: An all-inclusive, interactive collaboration system, the Huddle Enterprise Plus upgrades the display in the Huddle Enterprise solution to a Samsung PMF-BC Series touch-based display. This interactive solution elevates the traditional meeting experience with a 55-inch touchscreen, eliminating the need for a keyboard and mouse and allowing room users to interact directly with their content on the screen.

“The Samsung-Harman Huddle Room Solutions offer the widest range of all-inclusive huddle room solutions available from any manufacturer—and at a great price,” said Ron Gazzola, senior vice president of B2B IT sales and marketing, Samsung Electronics America. “The solutions feature a range of different features and multiple display sizes and soundbar colors, meeting the needs of any size huddle space. With advanced display technology, legendary JBL sound, and open-platform conferencing capabilities, these solutions offers capabilities not available anywhere else.”

The Samsung-Harman Huddle Room Solutions will be available beginning in Q1 2018 and only available to U.S. channel partners and integrators from Almo and Tech Data. Global availability is to be determined.